Supportive news continues for U.S. crops

Crop prices have stayed high through the early part of the growing season, as the weather market hasn’t found reason to turn lower yet. However, that doesn’t mean outlooks are bullish, said Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

“There is a huge difference between supportive news and bullish news,” Setzer said. “What we have right now is supportive.”

He said the current stocks-to-use figures and growing-season weather concerns have been digested by most traders and producers. While they remain a strong positive push to prices, the market will need more new information to create a bullish scenario.

The heat coming into play for much of the Corn Belt has brought 2022 production supply into question, and the early answers will be seen in the early July USDA reports showing corn acres and projected stocks.

“A jump in corn acres could take some of that bullish edge away from the market,” he said. “Same with wheat too. The yields coming out are not that great, but protein content is amazing. There are thoughts that will bring a little demand to us.”

While the crop figures will drive much of the market direction, Setzer said he continues to keep an eye on inflation and its impacts on the crop market. A weaker U.S. dollar, rising interest rates and the potential of slower consumer spending may loom over the markets.

“That’s in the back of everyone’s minds,” Setzer said. “That’s starting to become more of a factor. Are we going to see big demand or what can we expect moving forward?”

If the market enters into a recession, Setzer said that would cause concern to spread across the grain market complex.

“If the managed money continues to pull out of the market, which they have been in corn and wheat, I think we are going to struggle to find enough information to turn that market around,” Setzer said. “We might be able to prevent some bigger losses, but I don’t know if we can see rallies like what’s going on now.”

