Beef exports maintain record pace in November

Beef export values continued to break records in November, pushing past $1 billion for the second time in 2021.

November pork exports were down from a year ago, but year-to-date numbers continued at a record pace, according to an analysis from the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

November beef exports totaled 123,641 metric tons (mt), up 7% from a year ago and the fourth largest monthly volume in the post-BSE era (since December 2003). Export value was a record $1.05 billion, up 49% from a year ago and exceeding the previous high set in August 2021.

The USMEF says exports from January through November were also on a record-setting pace on the volume side, up 1.32 million mt, or 16% from a year ago. Beef export value, which had already set a new annual record through October, increased more than $2.5 billion from a year ago, up 39% to $9.59 billion.

Beef exports to South Korea, China/Hong Kong and Central America have already set new annual records for both volume and value, according to the USMEF, while exports to Taiwan and the Dominican Republic reached new value records.

Pork exports totaled 237,547 mt in November, down 8% from a year ago, while value was 6% lower at $658.3 million. The USMEF says that through November, export volume fell slightly below the record pace of 2020 at 2.71 million mt.

Export value was $7.5 billion, up 7% from a year ago and nearing the annual record ($7.71 billion) set in 2020. Pork exports to Mexico already set a new annual value record and are also on a record volume pace. Exports to Central America and the Philippines reached new annual highs for volume and value, while a new value record was set in Colombia.