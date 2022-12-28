Cattle numbers continue falling into 2023

Numbers suggest the cattle herd inventory will continue shrinking in 2023.

“There are fewer feeder cattle available, fewer being placed in feedlots, and a larger share of those have been heifers, which means continued tight fed cattle supplies going forward,” said Iowa State University Extension livestock marketing economist Lee Schulz and ISU Extension beef specialist Russ Euken in a recent analysis.

“Nationally, Nov. 1 cattle on feed numbers in feedlots with 1,000+ head capacity were the smallest for November since 2018. In Iowa, Nov. 1 cattle on feed numbers, in all feedlots, were the smallest for November since 2014. This was due to quite small inventories in feedlots with less than 1,000 head capacity while inventories remain relatively robust in feedlots with 1,000+ head capacity.

“Tighter cattle supplies will be supportive of prices. As is always the case, demand will be an important focus for market participants.”

The most recent USDA reports (July Cattle Inventory and November Cattle on Feed) show cattle numbers are declining, with much of that due to severe drought in many areas, forcing herd liquidation.

“The Livestock Marketing Information Center (LMIC) projects the Jan. 1, 2023 national beef cow herd to be more than 4% below the Jan. 1, 2022 level,” Schulz and Euken said. “This would make the U.S. beef cow herd smaller than in 2014, which was the last bottom in the cattle inventory cycle.”

USDA-ERS data suggests feeder cattle prices over the first three quarters off 2023 would average $177, $190 and $214 per hundredweight, respectively. LMIC forecasts are lower, with prices ranging from $179 in the first quarter to $186 by the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Feeder cattle futures prices, adjusted for an Iowa basis, show an uptrend from $182 to $207 by the end of 2023,” they said. “A composite 2023 price forecast for feeder cattle is $193, which would be 14% higher than the 2022 average.”

USDA-ERS forecasts for fed cattle are $153, $154 and $155, respectively, for the first three quarters of 2023. LMIC forecasts start at $150 for the first quarter of 2023 and jump to $155 by the second quarter, and are expected to remain at the level throughout 2023.