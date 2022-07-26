Rising inflation likely to continue to impact cattle

Cow slaughter numbers have been higher this year due to a number of factors, but the rate is still somewhat surprising.

Elliott Dennis, Extension livestock marketing economist with the University of Nebraska, says higher input costs, low stock-to-use ratios in corn and soybeans and high crude oil prices have contributed to higher production costs.

“Add to that a worsening drought, several years of low feeder cattle prices, and cull cow prices not seen since 2014-15 pulled up by a high cull cutout value, and there have certainly been plenty of incentives to sell off cows,” he writes in his In the Cattle Markets column. “The long-term question is where this leaves the calf crop in 2023 and beef production in 2024 and 2025.”

Rising inflation should continue to impact the cattle industry for some time, Dennis says. Interest rates are getting higher as the Federal Reserve walks a line between curbing inflation and bringing the economy to a halt, he says.

“The cattle cycle works similarly although in a less centralized fashion,” Dennis says. “Each industry participant individually decides on a culling decision and then collectively we get a reduction in cows and thus future beef production.

He says there is a distinct negative relationship between cull cow prices and cow slaughter.

“On average, cull cow prices have been $98 per cwt. (2021 dollars) and decrease approximately $1.18 per cwt. for every additional 1,000 head slaughtered,” Dennis says. “The cow slaughter to cow price ratio in 2022 year-to-date has been similar to 1996 and 2010-11. These correspond to periods of drought, most noticeable the drought which occurred from 2010-13.

“If we believe (drought) is just starting (i.e. 2022 is equivalent to 2010) then we should see average culling continue to rise into 2023 to approximately 24,000 head weekly at $92 per cwt. Peak prices would be in 2026 at $140 per cwt. What is more probable is that the industry is in either its last or second to last year given the weather forecasts of La Niña softening and heading towards a more neutral pattern at the end of this year.”