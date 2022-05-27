Russia teases plan to open ports

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi yesterday. The two leaders discussed ways to help ease the international food crisis, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. In a statement following the meeting Moscow said the Russian Federation is ready to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizer provided the politically motivated restrictions from the West are lifted. “So unfortunately, Russia is essentially using the food situation as leverage for negotiations,” Vaclavik said.
Some estimate that 2 million to 3 million CRP acres will expire in 2022, which could see an increase in 2023 wheat, corn and soybean acres, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Wild volatility continued to be the daily trade feature Thursday as statements of potential humanitarian export corridors again drove grain prices lower before wiser money realized the differences between Russia and the UN are simply too large and logistically impossible for any of the 700 to 800 million bushels of Ukraine grain to make it to the world market anytime soon, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.