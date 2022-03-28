 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ukraine ag, Shanghai COVID lockdown moving markets

Ukraine ag, Shanghai COVID lockdown moving markets

Traders remain cautious as the bullish news from Ukraine has been largely priced into current levels while any positive announcements toward peace would be considered bearish, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

Shanghai is instituting what they call a two-phase lockdown which will include mandatory work-from-home orders and the suspension of public transit. It could be at least partially responsible for weakness in commodities this morning in crude oil in particular and maybe grains to a lesser extent, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “If China goes back to full lockdown mode, that’s a problem for a lot of commodity markets,” he said.

Reuters reported that Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister said farmers there have sown the first 150,000 hectares of spring crops amid the Russian invasion. Corn, soybeans, sunflowers, millet, buckwheat, oats and sugar beets were among the crops planted.

Spot basis bids for corn strengthened across the U.S. Midwest on Friday at processors, elevators and ethanol plants, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. However, basis bids shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Friday as recently easing barge freight rates stabilized and as export demand waned from high levels seen earlier in the month, traders said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The Russians’ scorched earth policy is showing weakness but is bringing further doubt on wheat exports and whether the Ukraine can even produc…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Traders continue to watch the news from Ukraine and how its planting might progress.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

China may need to buy more U.S. corn to fulfill demand needs. Weekly ethanol stats will be out today, exports tomorrow, said Matthew Strelow o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Basis bids for corn shipped by barge to U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals were around steady on Monday, capped by rising futures prices and we…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. corn export sales and increased Brazilian corn export sales may have triggered some long liquidation before next week’s USDA acreage and …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News