Ukraine ag, Shanghai COVID lockdown moving markets

Traders remain cautious as the bullish news from Ukraine has been largely priced into current levels while any positive announcements toward peace would be considered bearish, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Shanghai is instituting what they call a two-phase lockdown which will include mandatory work-from-home orders and the suspension of public transit. It could be at least partially responsible for weakness in commodities this morning in crude oil in particular and maybe grains to a lesser extent, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “If China goes back to full lockdown mode, that’s a problem for a lot of commodity markets,” he said.
Reuters reported that Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister said farmers there have sown the first 150,000 hectares of spring crops amid the Russian invasion. Corn, soybeans, sunflowers, millet, buckwheat, oats and sugar beets were among the crops planted.
Spot basis bids for corn strengthened across the U.S. Midwest on Friday at processors, elevators and ethanol plants, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. However, basis bids shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Friday as recently easing barge freight rates stabilized and as export demand waned from high levels seen earlier in the month, traders said.