Ukraine farmers getting crop in the ground

  Updated

Reports from Ukraine indicate that their farmers have already planted 20% of their spring crops despite the obvious troubles. This is a welcome development, albeit bearish, but because of regional problems due to the invasion and ongoing fighting, internal sources continue to pint toward at least a 20% drop in total planted acreage, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

We have some rains that are active over parts of the Corn Belt this morning, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A system or Iowa, parts of Minnesota will move into Wisconsin and Illinois. Some of these same areas will see additional rains, then there will be a five-day stretch of drying, so there will be an uptick of planting activity.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Breaking News