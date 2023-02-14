People are also reading…
The hog market drove higher Monday due to fears of potential African swine fever near Hong Kong and China, and also strong gains in pork values, according to The Hightower Report. It may takes some time to see the extent of the outbreaks.
The decline in the weekly slaughter volume is due to small processing margins but mainly smaller available fed cattle, according to The Cattle Report. While fed steer and heifer numbers continue to decline confirmed with smaller show lists, the cow slaughter is a mixed picture. Beef cow slaughter is running under last year while dairy cows are larger. Springtime moisture will be important in determining the volume of cows to market this spring.