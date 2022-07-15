People are also reading…
August hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session yesterday, but the market closed moderately lower on the day. However, the continued strong advance in pork cutout values has helped to provide underlying support. “This has helped to boost packer margins and has kept the lean index in an uptrend,” The Hightower Report said today.
Still, hog prices are staying range bound, said Total Farm Marketing this morning. “Good pork cutout values provide underlying support while aiding packer margins and the lean index,” TFM said.