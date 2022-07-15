 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

August hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session yesterday, but the market closed moderately lower on the day. However, the continued strong advance in pork cutout values has helped to provide underlying support. “This has helped to boost packer margins and has kept the lean index in an uptrend,” The Hightower Report said today.

Still, hog prices are staying range bound, said Total Farm Marketing this morning. “Good pork cutout values provide underlying support while aiding packer margins and the lean index,” TFM said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The front end of the market is optimistic for hog demand boost, Total Farm Marketing said. “Chinese hog prices have firmed, adding buying supp…

Lean hogs

Oct and Dec hogs are poised for a potential strong move higher, but will need to see follow through of Friday’s trade. The Front month contrac…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

Hog markets “tried to get something going on Friday,” Blue Line Futures said. “The Bulls need to achieve a conviction close back above this le…

Lean hogs

August’s contract is showing the highest price levels since April 29, The Hightower Report said. “Very strong pork product markets have helped…

Lean hogs

Cash markets are showing signs of topping out, Total Farm Marketing said, which could limit the upside potential of the market. “The cash mark…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News