In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.65 to $75.40/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 35 cents lower to $78.12
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 69 cents to $81.74/cwt.
“The volatility picked up in the hog market on Monday as the February contract is expiring tomorrow,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The hog market saw good money flow out of short positions, pushing the deferred contract to strong triple digit gains. The concern will still be the premium of the futures to the cash market.”
“A bullish signal was given with an upside crossover of the daily stochastics,” the Hightower Report said. “Positive momentum studies in the neutral zone will tend to reinforce higher price action. The market now above the 18-day moving average suggests the intermediate-term trend has turned up.”