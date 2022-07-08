Profit-taking hits hogs

People are also reading…
Cattle futures were mixed to mostly lower today as pressure in the feeder market and lower cash trade is bringing pause to the cattle market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market is looking for news to break in either direction. The cash market tone should support the market, but the concerns regarding consumer demand and the U.S. economy limit the near-term upside.”
Hog markets had a strong week, but profit-taking emerged to close out the Friday trade. “Oct and Dec hogs are poised for a potentially strong move higher but will need to see follow-through of Friday’s trade.”