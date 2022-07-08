 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Profit-taking hits hogs

People are also reading…

Cattle futures were mixed to mostly lower today as pressure in the feeder market and lower cash trade is bringing pause to the cattle market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market is looking for news to break in either direction. The cash market tone should support the market, but the concerns regarding consumer demand and the U.S. economy limit the near-term upside.”

Hog markets had a strong week, but profit-taking emerged to close out the Friday trade. “Oct and Dec hogs are poised for a potentially strong move higher but will need to see follow-through of Friday’s trade.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

Cash markets are showing signs of topping out, Total Farm Marketing said, which could limit the upside potential of the market. “The cash mark…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Long-term cattle outlook is good

The short term action in the cattle market is “bearish,” but downside appears limited, The Hightower Report said. The cash market is trading h…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

U.S. pork export sales for the week ending June 23 came in at 32,200 metric tons, up from 27,583 the previous week and the highest since May 1…

Lean hogs

Hog markets “tried to get something going on Friday,” Blue Line Futures said. “The Bulls need to achieve a conviction close back above this le…

Retailers trimming beef inventories

The heavy production of the past few weeks has placed plenty of beef for absorption into the marketplace, according to The Cattle Report.. Ret…

Lean hogs

Hog markets are looking steady to higher this morning as the market prices in optimism regarding a demand boost, Total Farm marketing said. Af…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News