Agronomists offer growing season tips at Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Drought conditions in 2021 made for a challenging year for many producers across the Upper Midwest. And unfortunately, a lot of those challenges are set to continue into the 2022 growing season.
“There’s no two ways about it, drought is on the minds of farmers all across the United States,” Whitney Monin, national agronomy manager for AgriGold, said at Commodity Classic on March 10. “Last year we had the driest June ever on record in the United States. Many parts of the country were 10-15 inches below normal for their area in terms of precipitation, which is absolutely devastating for corn and soybean development.”
For growers looking at input costs and trying to make decisions on what they’re going to plant, Monin said it’s important to not only evaluate last year, but to also be ready for what could happen in 2022.
“As farmers, what we have to do is really make a concerted plan and effort,” she said. “When we look at our U.S. Drought Monitor, many states are looking at ‘droughtier’ springs than they were in 2012, which was the largest drought on record for a lot of people. Truly being prepared and acknowledging what you’re going into this spring is really essential for overall success.”
Secondly, Monin stressed the importance of farmers leaning on partnerships.
“If you’re looking at planting corn, soybeans, whatever it is, you really have to align yourself with your local seed provider and specifically talk to them about the drought tolerance of the products that they’re thinking about,” she said. “Ask questions about root architecture, deep-penetrating roots, canopy styles — all these things are going to be important if you’re going into the season in a dry position.”
During a presentation at Commodity Classic, Isaac Anderson, WinField United technical seed agronomist for Minnesota, discussed hybrids that can help farmers deal with drought.
He said it’s important for farmers to gauge what they think their soil moisture levels are going to be heading into planting.
“For drought, one thing we discuss with customers is looking at reducing plant population and planting hybrids and varieties that can accommodate that,” he said.
For soybeans, that could mean varieties that have significant lateral branching.
“That can help bridge that gap of spacing of the plants and close those rows faster,” Anderson said.
For corn, farmers can use hybrids with significant flex-ear types.
“Even though we reduce the population, as long as we get adequate moisture (during the season) and fertility is there, we can still accomplish high yields,” he said. “The hope is that (lower plant population) will help with less ‘mouths’ to feed per acre, water wise. We know both of these crops are taking up thousands of gallons of water per acre at a very frequent basis, so if we can reduce the number of plants we need to feed, that can effect a lot of change.”
At BASF’s Science Behind media event at Commodity Classic on March 9, Padma Commuri, director of R&D for BASF, discussed the need for continued innovation in agriculture when faced with climate challenges.
“(Climate change) is the culprit for abnormal weather patterns, droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, and the list continues on,” she said. “We’re seeing increased pest pressures because of the changes in the weather, as well as due to resistance, soil deterioration, regulations and the depleting of natural resources.”
It is projected there will be nearly 10 billion people on Earth by 2050 — meaning there will be about 3 billion more mouths to feed than there were in 2010.
“That means our farm productivity has to go up by 18-50%,” Commuri said.
But when considering new practices, Anderson said it’s important for farmers not to bite off more than they can chew in one season, because many practices can to lead to dramatic management changes across the entire operation.
“It’s important to have a conversation with your local retailer or crop consultant about any possible downstream effects of any change you’re considering,” he said. “If I’m looking at reducing or cutting tillage on certain areas, I need to understand what the impact of that is going to be on planting.
“Will I be planting later as I wait for soils to warm up? Does that mean I need to adjust the maturity of the hybrids or varieties that I typically plant? If I’m going into cooler soils, do I need to look at plant growth regulators and micronutrients to run in-furrow to help expedite that germination process?
“Everything depends on the change you’re looking at implementing,” he continued. “Make sure you’re addressing any of those downstream effects to make sure what you’re doing isn’t going to be a negative experience, especially profitability wise.”
Soil health is always a big discussion point among farmers, but according to Anderson, one common misconception about soil health is that more is better.
“As people discuss soil health, they think more is better, especially when it comes to organic matter or fertilizers like manure,” he said. “We need to understand that nutrient ratio is the most important thing. People think, ‘Well, if I have a lot of manure and my organic matter is high, then I have good soil health,’ when that’s not actually the case.
When levels of nitrogen, phosphorous, or even potassium get too high it can create a toxic environment for the soil micro-organisms and the plant root system.
“Don’t always think more is better when it comes to soil health,” Anderson said. “Soil health is more about balance and ratios of nutrients that are appropriate for the crop we’re planting.”