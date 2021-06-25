Carbon market faces new questions

Alittle more than a decade ago, carbon trading markets were emerging. But that fledging market collapsed and the idea struggled to get a foothold again until recently.

Now, a second wave is strengthening, thanks in part to support from the Biden administration. It is different than last time around, some experts say.

“The market is rejuvenating,” says Shelby Myers, an economist with the American Farm Bureau.

Iowa State University economist Chad Hart says the idea of carbon markets — paying farmers for their conservation practices that keep carbon in the soil — appears to be more economically sustainable now.

“I think we will see something now that will stick around for a while,” he says.

Both economists say there were some lessons learned last time around. Perhaps the most important thing to understand about the emerging markets is that they are voluntary and there are a number of them, perhaps a dozen or more.

The term most often used to refer to them is “ecosystem credit market.” They don’t depend on any government legislation, but there have been some proposals. For example, the USDA recently issued its 90-day progress report on its climate-smart agriculture and forestry strategy.

Just a week after taking office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to coordinate a government-wide approach to combat climate change. The USDA is a big piece of that effort, according to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

And one proposed bill in Congress that has strong bipartisan support is the Growing Climate Solutions Act. That proposed bill would authorize the USDA to establish the rules for companies that offer such programs — essentially establishing the rules of the industry. It would also establish an advisory panel and protocols for how such markets might work. In essence it would provide an agricultural voice to the market.