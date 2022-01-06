Common SCN trait losing ‘slow motion’ battle

Dry weather and resistance made for good conditions for soybean cyst nematodes in 2021, and Greg Tylka said the time is now for producers to take action.

In this year’s Iowa State University SCN yield tests, seeds with Peking resistance once again performed well compared to the more commonly found PI-88788 resistance. SCN has shown resistance to the PI-88788 gene in recent years, said Tylka, a plant pathologist at Iowa State.

“We’ve used nothing but (PI-88788) for almost 25 years, and the pest has become resistant to it,” Tylka said. “In those days, 25 years ago, Peking had lower yields than the 88788, so that’s why companies bred with it.”

Peking has been a fractional part of the market share. Despite the higher performance in the Peking varieties these days, he said it makes up less than 5% of the options available to many Midwest farmers.

Meanwhile, SCN populations continued to rise and drag on yield, making it time for a shift, Tylka said.

“We are going to continue to lose ground in the battle against SCN,” Tylka said. “It’s frustrating to see this play out in slow motion, but it’s inevitable.”

Tylka encouraged farmers to talk to their seed dealers about seeing more Peking products in their seed options in order to limit the resistances already showing. Other management practices, such as seed treatments, are available, but are often less consistent at battling the pest.

“Let your voices be heard,” Tylka said. “Our data is consistent over the years that Peking performance just gets better every year compared to PI-88788.”