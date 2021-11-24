Consider timing, residue to limit erosion from tillage

As November draws to a close, fields have been prepped for the upcoming seasons. For many, that includes getting fields tilled for next year.

While no-till farming has become more prevalent for increased soil health, tillage is still a dominant force in agriculture. However, that doesn’t mean conventional tillage doesn’t have ways to limit soil erosion.

Richard Cruse, a soil management agronomist at Iowa State University, said any form of tillage will weaken the soil bed, but ultimately rain will be the biggest cause of erosion.

“Any time we till, we weaken the soil structure, which means it is more prone to collapse from raindrop impact forces, tires or any of those things,” Cruse said. “About 40 inches of water falling has the energy equivalent of about 4.7 tons of TNT. That energy is incredibly effective at destroying the soil structure on the surface, which really restricts infiltration, meaning more runoff and increasing the potential of erosion.”

Cruse said one key for those looking to limit erosion is leaving residue on the soil surface. Using equipment that will keep crop residue throughout the tilling process will leave more area for rain to be absorbed, rather than hitting the soil and running off.

If it’s not possible to leave residue, Cruse said it might be more beneficial to wait until late in the fall to run through the fields.

“The longer you wait the better,” Cruse said. “Then you’ll have a longer period of surface cover. If you are tilling early, you are more susceptible to the short, warm periods, rapid cooldown and big thunderstorms which are drivers for soil erosion.”