Corn acres drop, soybeans rise in USDA report

As input costs continue their rise, many speculated corn acres could drop going into the spring. On March 31, the USDA echoed those sentiments.

In its Prospective Planting report, expected corn acres dropped by 3.86 million, with many of those acres moving to soybeans, which saw an increase of 3.76 million acres.

“Farmers ran away from corn and ran to soybeans,” University of Illinois agricultural economist Scott Irwin said in a farmdoc webinar following the report’s release. “Farmers are moving away from feed grains to oilseeds and cotton. That’s really the underlying story.

“Despite the profits — our budgets show that corn is more profitable than soybeans — the story is input price increases.”

Joe Janzen, a fellow agricultural economics specialist for the University of Illinois, said it’s not only input prices, but uncertainty of input supply that could be behind the switch.

Irwin noted the acreage numbers are officially based on March 1 estimates, so there may have been some mindset changes in the past four weeks as planting begins.

While input costs are playing one role in the shift, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said it’s a perfect storm for many farmers to switch from corn to soybeans this year.

“Things like tar spot last fall and early winter along with diesel prices rising over the last 60 days really showed me we might have a shift,” Zuzolo said. “With how high these fuel prices are going to be, people are comparing pulling corn versus soybeans as far as harvest.”