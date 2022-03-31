Corn acres drop, soybeans rise in USDA report

As input costs continue their rise, many speculated corn acres could drop going into the spring. On March 31, the USDA echoed those sentiments.
In its Prospective Planting report, expected corn acres dropped by 3.86 million, with many of those acres moving to soybeans, which saw an increase of 3.76 million acres.
“Farmers ran away from corn and ran to soybeans,” University of Illinois agricultural economist Scott Irwin said in a farmdoc webinar following the report’s release. “Farmers are moving away from feed grains to oilseeds and cotton. That’s really the underlying story.
“Despite the profits — our budgets show that corn is more profitable than soybeans — the story is input price increases.”
Joe Janzen, a fellow agricultural economics specialist for the University of Illinois, said it’s not only input prices, but uncertainty of input supply that could be behind the switch.
Irwin noted the acreage numbers are officially based on March 1 estimates, so there may have been some mindset changes in the past four weeks as planting begins.
While input costs are playing one role in the shift, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said it’s a perfect storm for many farmers to switch from corn to soybeans this year.
“Things like tar spot last fall and early winter along with diesel prices rising over the last 60 days really showed me we might have a shift,” Zuzolo said. “With how high these fuel prices are going to be, people are comparing pulling corn versus soybeans as far as harvest.”
With the drop to 89.5 million acres, corn prices rallied after the report. Soybean prices dropped, however, as the increase to 91 million acres forced many traders to sell. Zuzolo said he is watching soybeans closely as the near-term market activity could make it a good time to sell some new crop soybeans.
“We have to figure out if soybeans have the ability to lead corn and wheat lower,” Zuzolo said. “Or will corn and wheat stabilize the soybean market? I think the No. 1 factor in this market continues to be Ukraine.”
As headlines continue to swing the market up and down over the Russian war in Ukraine, Janzen said volatility appears to be set in for the long term.
“In this environment we are seeing a 20-, 30-, 40-cent per bushel move on a given day and it’s just becoming another day in the life of the grain markets,” he said. “A year ago, that would have been a really big event. Now it’s just another day.”
Zuzolo said export markets are going to be most impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. Toward the end of March, wheat and crude oil prices have been correcting lower, but he expects them to stabilize and move higher once again soon.
Feed grains are where some of the largest impacts will come, he said, as Ukrainians are likely to pull back on acres for animal feed in an effort to plant food for human consumption. Zuzolo expects nearly a 30-40% loss in their feed grain production.
He is also watching the energy markets with interest.
“I think we will start to find in both the energy sector and feed grains a true loss in supply,” he said. “I do think that (Russian president) Vladimir Putin is serious enough that he will cut off Europe from energy supplies, especially if he sees himself as losing the war I think he will shut off the spigot to Europe and he will do what he can to make the West hurt.”