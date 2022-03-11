Different row widths have different benefits

There are many ways to go about planting a corn field, but bucking the trend of 30-inch rows could be beneficial.

Recent research from Iowa State University shows some farmers are taking an increased interest in 20-inch rows. Mark Licht, Extension cropping system specialist, wrote that the narrow-row practice has shown improvement of light interception during pollination and overall yield increases.

“The primary reason is for light utilization and canopy closure,” Licht said. “Canopy closure is approximately 15 days earlier in 15-inch rows.”

Licht said narrow rows are beneficial for those facing planting delays.

“Narrow rows are even more advantageous in late-planting situations because they are able to capture available sunlight more quickly,” Licht said.

While the possibilities for a yield advantage exist with narrower rows, there are still many factors at play when choosing a new tactic. Recent Pioneer research showed the greatest benefits of narrow rows came in the northern Corn Belt, and it is typically more effective in wetter conditions.

“Research has not shown any broad advantage to narrow-row corn under drought stress conditions,” they said. “If water is not limited later in the season, the greater early uptake may be advantageous for the crop.”

Nitrogen efficiency is also increased in narrow rows, which allows for better seed spacing within the row. The plants don’t compete as much for resources.