Disease, drought challenge FIRST corn field trials

While yields were still good, disease plagued many central Illinois corn test plots this season.
A warm, damp growing season led to increased foliar diseases, according to Nathan Roux, who manages the Farmers’ Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) field test plots in central Illinois. Tar spot was the main culprit, and it had an impact on overall yields.
“That tar spot took 10-20% right off the top in the western section (of Illinois),” Roux said. “Those foliar diseases did make the corn dry down really quick though, so we were able to have a good run as far as getting corn plots out.”
Roux said the impact of foliar diseases was especially noticeable in plots that didn’t see many fungicide applications. While tar spot was prevalent, gray leaf spot was also present in some of the test plots, and this year showed the importance of making those passes for extra protection. Roux said farmers who had applications didn’t see as much yield drop, which showed in the overall test results.
“It’s hard to say how much tar spot or diseases came in, whether it was so much more than something else, but everyone farms different than the next guy,” he said. “There are a lot of things that come into play, but I feel even with the disease package that came into a lot of places, this was a very good year for growing corn.”
Jason Beyers, who manages the northern Illinois region, said rains brought some issues, with “almost every” location showing tar spot. Despite that, he said yields were great overall, especially toward the northeast corner of the state. However, not every northern Illinois site was as lucky with rainfall, and the results showed in certain situations.
“It appeared that corn on corn suffered worse than corn on soybeans, just because there wasn’t as much ample moisture in the soil to begin with,” he said. “The corn crop last year took a lot of the moisture out, and we never recovered fully.”
Those moisture issues spread into Iowa, where much of the state spent time in drought conditions.
Corey Rozenboom, who covers the northern half of Iowa, said farmers needed to plant deeper into the soils to reach more moisture this spring, and a late-May cold spell left some concern early about the crop. Overall, none of his test plots were replanted, but dry weather had corn leaves curling in June. However, a late rain came in August, which gave corn a boost into the home stretch.
“Corn plants were healthy through the season, and kernels were unusually long at harvest,” he said. “Our FIRST farmer members in northern Iowa were pretty surprised with the high-end yields we experienced for both beans and corn.”
Southern Iowa didn’t deal with as much drought, which sparked some very strong yields. Randy Meinsma, manager of the southern Iowa region, said other than one or two plots, the crop blossomed in the area.
“It’s been surprising and looking really good,” he said. “The only spot I had issues was in the Cedar Rapids area. That plot really showed drought stress with short stubby ears. We noticed a lot of tar spot this year in the central, eastern or southern. You can see some rust out west, but I’m in Woodbine (in early November) and it’s still doing 250 bushel corn.”
While moisture helped those crops, central Missouri saw a bit too much, according to Missouri manager Bill Schelp. Rains fell hard in June, leading to some difficulties in corn yields.
“There was too much water, and the beans fared a lot better than the corn,” he said. “We had some wind events as well that laid down a lot of corn. It was a good year to be a testament to see how far genetics have come. We keep throwing a lot at these hybrids and varieties and they keep doing well.”
He said those winds made them lose a plot or two throughout the season and said stand establishment was the toughest issue to combat. The winds and dry weather came at pollination time, making for a rough July and August despite a fast start for the crop.
FIRST conducts seed trials throughout the Corn Belt. The corn results are included in this week’s issue of Iowa Farmer Today, and soybean results can be found in the Nov. 20 issue.