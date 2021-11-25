Disease, drought challenge FIRST corn field trials

While yields were still good, disease plagued many central Illinois corn test plots this season.

A warm, damp growing season led to increased foliar diseases, according to Nathan Roux, who manages the Farmers’ Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) field test plots in central Illinois. Tar spot was the main culprit, and it had an impact on overall yields.

“That tar spot took 10-20% right off the top in the western section (of Illinois),” Roux said. “Those foliar diseases did make the corn dry down really quick though, so we were able to have a good run as far as getting corn plots out.”

Roux said the impact of foliar diseases was especially noticeable in plots that didn’t see many fungicide applications. While tar spot was prevalent, gray leaf spot was also present in some of the test plots, and this year showed the importance of making those passes for extra protection. Roux said farmers who had applications didn’t see as much yield drop, which showed in the overall test results.

“It’s hard to say how much tar spot or diseases came in, whether it was so much more than something else, but everyone farms different than the next guy,” he said. “There are a lot of things that come into play, but I feel even with the disease package that came into a lot of places, this was a very good year for growing corn.”

Jason Beyers, who manages the northern Illinois region, said rains brought some issues, with “almost every” location showing tar spot. Despite that, he said yields were great overall, especially toward the northeast corner of the state. However, not every northern Illinois site was as lucky with rainfall, and the results showed in certain situations.