Drought taking away top-end yields in Iowa

As crops move past the dog days of summer, harvest looms a little over a month away for many farmers. That harvest timeline may get bumped up if dry conditions persist in Iowa.

As of the Aug. 18 U.S. Drought Monitor, more than half of Iowa is considered abnormally dry, while many counties are classified under moderate and severe drought. Five counties in western Iowa are classified under extreme drought, the second-highest classification provided by the monitor.

“Within the last couple of weeks, the crop has unfortunately started to take a turn in the direction we don’t really want,” said Michael Witt, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist in western Iowa. “In soybeans, there’s a lot of areas that are lighter and starting to burn up. In corn, if you drive by it may not look bad, but once you start walking into the field there are quite a bit of smaller ears.”

Witt said soybeans have already started wilting in portions of western Iowa, and the plants aren’t just aborting pods but starting to shut down and die in some cases. In the corn fields, a lack of moisture and nitrogen is causing early firing on the lower part of the plant.

Witt said any rain would still be helpful for those dealing with the extreme drought, but time is certainly running short. The later-season rains can help with soybean yield, increasing the size of the beans in the pod. In corn, it is likely too late to add kernels, but rains would help prevent any further yield losses.

“With corn at the stage a lot of it is, a lot of the moisture would have to come pretty rapidly to actually have any effect because we are moving rapidly through these growth stages and dry-down scenarios right now,” Witt said.

The southern portion of the state has been dealing with its own issues as well, with much of it under moderate drought or severe drought classifications.

Chris Lindner, who farms in Keokuk, Iowa, called some recent quarter-inch rains a “teaser,” noting that he is seeing effects on his southeastern Iowa crop.

“It’s taken the top out of the beans right now, and corn is showing some hurt on test weight,” he said. “We are doing OK, but it’s not going to be any record crop.”

Rains did hit the south central portions of Iowa, but it wasn’t enough to get much relief from the dry conditions.

“For a lot of my counties, there’s pretty significant drought in some parts,” said Meaghan Anderson, Iowa State Extension field agronomist in central Iowa. “It’s variable, but for the most part we have been hurting for some rainfall for some time.”

The drought in many of these areas comes after a delayed planting season, which makes for compounding problems throughout the year.

“Some counties had 16 or 17 inches of rainfall by the end of June since April 1,” Anderson said. “Planting conditions to begin with were not great. I think our root system suffered as a result of that. Turning dry and starting reproductive stages later has been to our detriment.”

Witt said he looks at this year’s drought and knows there will need to be an active, wet winter to get things back to average for the 2023 crop. He is hoping for a good amount of rainfall and a slow snow melt next spring.