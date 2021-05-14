Dry weather alters disease prospects in 2021

Since the fall of 2020, dry weather has been prevalent in much of the Midwest, with many portions of Iowa and eastern Illinois showing up on the U.S. Drought Monitor in the first week of May.

While that has led to some quick, early planting, it may also affect how the 2021 growing season looks in terms of disease and pests.

“I can’t remember ever planting in this dry of conditions,” Golden Harvest technical agronomist Rich Lee said. “We’ve planted in dry conditions before, but not this widespread and not this dry. The seed is in the ground, and in a lot of places it’s the same as if it was sitting in a bag. It’s that dry.”

The dry weather is a good thing from one standpoint,

Lee said, as there is less opportunity for disease pressure to set in. However, he reminded farmers not to ease up on their prevention.

“This is an opportunity here for us to get planted and not have to really worry about seedling diseases because it is so dry,” Lee said. “But there’s no way we can farm and not have some disease pressure, right? It would be a bit unbelievable to think you can go out there and not have any pests at all to manage.”

Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys, echoed that sentiment, saying the dry conditions are “very encouraging” when it comes to disease protection this season. But he said with every positive effect, there tends to be a negative.

“Having fungal outbreaks under these conditions is pretty unlikely,” Sellès said. “At the same time, you have stressful conditions for the establishment of crops.”