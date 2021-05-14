Dry weather alters disease prospects in 2021

Since the fall of 2020, dry weather has been prevalent in much of the Midwest, with many portions of Iowa and eastern Illinois showing up on the U.S. Drought Monitor in the first week of May.
While that has led to some quick, early planting, it may also affect how the 2021 growing season looks in terms of disease and pests.
“I can’t remember ever planting in this dry of conditions,” Golden Harvest technical agronomist Rich Lee said. “We’ve planted in dry conditions before, but not this widespread and not this dry. The seed is in the ground, and in a lot of places it’s the same as if it was sitting in a bag. It’s that dry.”
The dry weather is a good thing from one standpoint,
Lee said, as there is less opportunity for disease pressure to set in. However, he reminded farmers not to ease up on their prevention.
“This is an opportunity here for us to get planted and not have to really worry about seedling diseases because it is so dry,” Lee said. “But there’s no way we can farm and not have some disease pressure, right? It would be a bit unbelievable to think you can go out there and not have any pests at all to manage.”
Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys, echoed that sentiment, saying the dry conditions are “very encouraging” when it comes to disease protection this season. But he said with every positive effect, there tends to be a negative.
“Having fungal outbreaks under these conditions is pretty unlikely,” Sellès said. “At the same time, you have stressful conditions for the establishment of crops.”
The combination of higher commodity prices and the chance for less disease pressure than normal may provide an opportunity for some farmers, Lee said. This might be a chance to try out some new products or practices in a year with more profit potential.
“That gives us some cushion to try things for disease pressure that we may not have had in the past,” he said. “When you are looking at $5-plus corn, that’s a crop worth protecting. Diseases aren’t going away and aren’t going to be extinct. They are waiting for an opportunity to come back in here.”
Pests, on the other hand, may be more of an issue for Midwest farmers this year, according to Iowa State University entomologist Erin Hodgson. She specifically mentioned bean leaf beetles may be particularly active early on this year in an article for Iowa State’s Integrated Crop Management blog.
While there are no soybean leaves to eat at this moment, there are early emerging beetles that will be around when the time comes.
“If you are the first-planted beans in the neighborhood or you have alfalfa that has resumed growth, you may want to check your stands for bean leaf beetle,” Hodgson said. “There isn’t any soybean up at (our) farm yet so I imagine it will be very hungry when our plots emerge.”
In areas that had warmer conditions this winter, pests have a chance to be more numerous as they were likely to survive the cold months, Sellès said.
“The winter might be so mild that you might have emergence very rapidly and strongly at the beginning of the season,” Sellès said.
While some areas were hit with frigid temperatures, ample snow cover was seen in many northern regions of the Midwest which helps protect insects that are overwintering, Hodgson said. That means populations were likely to stay high for the traditional pests seen in Iowa.
The dry weather last year also forced insects to lay eggs deeper in the soil, adding some protection.
“Pests may have laid eggs deeper last summer and fall than in other years due to the dry soil conditions,” Hodgson wrote. “The snow cover and soil kept insects at 4-inch depth more protected than those closer to the surface or exposed to the air.”