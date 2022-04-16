Economists see four paths forward for carbon markets

As is often the case with fledgling markets, the future for carbon credits could go either way. In fact, it could go a lot of different ways.

Right now a number of companies are getting into the market, in part because large corporations are looking for a way to say they are carbon-friendly. They are buying credits to offset the carbon they are still using or generating, much like corporations have built factories or computer centers in areas where wind or solar energy is generated.

Farmers could benefit from that idea.

“I think it is a no-brainer for some farmers,” says Clay Craighton, a carbon cropping agronomist with Agoro Carbon Alliance, a company working with farmers on carbon credit plans.

Craighton says farmers working with his company can sign a 10-year contract that would pay them anywhere from $2 to $20 an acre for implementing certain practices, such as cover crops or no-till. There is an opt-out after five years.

Other companies offer variations on that idea, paying either for certain practices or for carbon sequestered based on soil tests or other testing procedures.

Right now, Craighton says, those payments are not going to be enough to fully cover many of those practices. Rather, they are an incentive to help a farmer who might have already been thinking about making a change, whether the switch is for economic or environmental reasons.

“I tell people to try to walk before they run” when establishing new practices, Craighton says.

There is still a debate in the industry about whether farmers who were already using those practices should be able to be paid, or whether the money should go strictly to farmers who are now adopting the practices. Investors want change. Farmers want to be rewarded for good practices.

There are several directions the new industry could go in the coming years, according to Alejandro Plastina, an economist at Iowa State University. In a paper Plastina recently wrote with Oranuch Wongpiyaboyorn and John Crespi, four possible scenarios were envisioned.

One would be that corporate demand for carbon credits is high and sustained and this becomes the equivalent of the next cash crop, pumping dollars into agriculture to fight climate change. The second possibility is that the market takes the low-hanging fruit, rewarding some practices but not really becoming a long-term large income stream.

A third scenario is that taxpayers would pump money into the idea and subsidization would be the norm.

And the fourth possibility is that the market gradually fizzles out and the opportunity to put money in the agricultural economy and boost carbon sequestration becomes a missed opportunity.

Right now, the industry is looking at the low-hanging fruit, but Plastina says if the next farm bill includes language clarifying how credits would work — much as happened with the organic market 20 years ago — things could take off.

Not everyone is on board, even in the agricultural community.

“I’m very concerned that what they are paying people to do is not actually sinking carbon,” says Beth Hoffman, who farms with her husband, John Hogeland, in southern Iowa. “I see a frenzy about it. It’s like a feeding frenzy.”

Hoffman says annual agricultural crops are only short-term carbon sinks. To really get long-term results, the money would be better spent on long-term sinks, such as planting trees.

It’s a legitimate point, Plastina says.

Hoffman stresses that she isn’t against farmers getting paid to implement practices that are good practices, such as planting cover crops or reducing tillage. But she is concerned dollars that might do more to sink carbon and mitigate climate change in other ways will instead go toward items which may have a limited impact.

“It’s a great thing that people are going to be putting in cover crops, and we need that,” she says. “I’m just afraid that we are running out of time and this is a diversion from more important work.”

Right now farmers and investors and companies trying to connect the two are trying to figure all of that out, Plastina says. Some type of USDA rule process may be necessary to take the next step, he adds. Meanwhile, everyone is muddling through the process.

“It’s kind of a foggy space,” Craighton says.

