Entomologists monitor insect emergence

Editor’s note: The following was written by Ashley Dean, Iowa State University education Extension specialist, and Erin Hodgson, professor with Extension and research responsibilities in corn and soybeans, for the Integrated Crop Management news website.
The first soybean gall midge adults were collected in Iowa near Wall Lake in Sac County and near Sutherland in O’Brien County in mid-June.
This is similar to when soybean gall midge emergence was first detected in Iowa in 2021. The first Midwest report of soybean gall midge emergence in 2022 was on June 7 near Davey, Nebraska. You can keep up with soybean gall midge emergence at soybeangallmidge.org/. We will also send text updates on soybean gall midge activity in Iowa through the Iowa Pest Alert Network this summer.
Typically, plant injury is noticeable and larvae can be found feeding within stems a few weeks after adult emergence. Begin scouting for soybean gall midge larvae now, especially if plants are at least V2. Start scouting at the edge of soybean fields adjacent to fields that were infested last year or, if infestations were not noted last year, begin at the field edge near last year’s soybean.
A black lesion is usually noticeable at the base of the plant. Look for white or orange larvae feeding inside soybean stems by using your fingernail or a knife to split the stem. Early in the season, infestations might be noticeable if random plants are dead or wilting among otherwise healthy-looking plants. This becomes less obvious later in the season as the canopy closes.
Unfortunately, there are no known, effective management strategies to suppress larvae at this time. This summer, universities around the Midwest continue to monitor the distribution and evaluate potential management strategies.
Japanese beetles
The cool spring has delayed development of many important crop pests across Iowa. However, with recent warm temperatures, Japanese beetle adult emergence has been on track with previous years. Japanese beetle adults begin emergence when approximately 1,030 growing degree days (GDD; base 50°F) have accumulated since Jan. 1 and will continue emerging until 2,150 GDD have accumulated. Japanese beetle adults likely began emerging in the southern portion of the state the week of June 13, and emergence will likely occur by the first week of July in northern Iowa.
Japanese beetles have a wide host range that includes many species of fruit and vegetable crops, ornamentals and field crops. Feeding will look a bit different depending on the host plant, but they consume plant tissue and cause defoliation.
In field crops, adults tend to be denser at the field edge. Additionally, a combination of sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and feeding-induced plant volatiles lead to clusters of Japanese beetle adults feeding in one spot. Since feeding can look severe near the edge of fields, it is important to scout the entire field to get a representative estimate of injury.
On soybean, adults prefer to feed between the leaf veins and can ultimately consume most of the leaf, leaving a skeletonized appearance. If adults are still present in the field, the treatment threshold for Japanese beetle in soybean is 30% defoliation before flowering (R1) and 20% after R1.
Humans tend to overestimate defoliation, so use the Crop Protection Network’s Insect Defoliation Tool to train your “defoliation eye.”
Japanese beetles do not typically feed on corn leaves, but adults have a long emergence period and remain active throughout the summer. Once corn reaches VT or R1, consider scouting for Japanese beetle. Adults can feed on both the tassels and silks. Silk clipping can interfere with pollination.
Consider a foliar insecticide during tasseling and silking if three criteria are met: there are three or more beetles per ear, silks have been clipped to less than ½ inch, and pollination is less than 50% complete.
Foliar insecticides are generally effective on Japanese beetles, but adults are highly mobile and could reinfest a field within a few days.
Corn rootworm
Corn rootworm egg hatch in Iowa typically occurs from late May to the middle of June, with an average peak hatching date of June 6 in central Iowa. Even with recent warm temperatures, hatching is a bit delayed this year due to cool spring temperatures.
Development is driven by soil temperature and measured by growing degree days (GDDs). Research suggests about 50% of egg hatch occurs between 684-767 accumulated GDDs (since Jan. 1; base 52°F, soil). Many areas have reached peak corn rootworm egg hatch.
A severe corn rootworm larval infestation can destroy nodes 4-6; each node has approximately 10 nodal roots. Root pruning interferes with water and nutrient uptake and makes the plant unstable. Recent research predicts a 15% yield loss for every node pruned back to 1½ inches. Prolonged drought can exacerbate root injury and cause additional yield loss.
Regardless of agronomic practices used to suppress corn rootworm (e.g., crop rotation, Bt hybrids, or soil-applied insecticides), every corn field should be scouted for corn rootworm root injury. Continuous corn fields and areas with Bt trait performance issues are the highest priority for inspection.
It is ideal to look at corn roots 10-14 days after peak egg hatch because the feeding injury will be fresh. On some hybrids, corn roots can grow back and make it difficult to assess feeding injury later in the season.
Assess corn rootworm feeding and adjust management strategies if the average injury is above 0.5 on the ISU 0 to 3 Node Injury Scale. Also consider monitoring for adult corn rootworm to supplement root injury assessments.