Editor’s note: The following was written by Daren Mueller, associate professor and extension plant pathologist at Iowa State University for the ISU extension website on Jan. 13.
Foliar fungicides were evaluated across seven Iowa State University research and demonstration farms to determine their performance for disease and yield response on soybean in 2022.
A total of 17 fungicides containing single and multiple active ingredients were evaluated at each location. A total of two assessments, one in each row (a couple plants per row), were collected and averaged for a plot.
Result summary
In 2022, the precipitation pattern during the season was different across the locations, Ames, Kanawha and Nashua received greater cumulative precipitation than the other locations. However, the total precipitation and precipitation occurred in August, the critical month for foliar disease development, was fairly low in most of the locations. Frogeye leaf spot and Septoria brown spot were the two diseases observed most frequently but both occurred at very low levels in all locations.
Where frogeye leaf spot did show up, its development started extremely late in the growing season (end of August). There was a significant effect of fungicides on severity of frogeye leaf spot in Ames and Nashua. Across the seven locations, Miravis Neo, Lucento, Delaro Complete, Regev HBX, Quadris Top, Veltyma, Revytek and Acropolis significantly reduced (34-71%) frogeye leaf spot severity as compared to untreated control (UTC). Delaro Complete, Veltyma and Lucento were the most effective fungicides. No other foliar diseases were observed at significant level in any locations.
Management recommendations
Soybean fungicides can provide yield benefits when there are foliar diseases. Some reports show yield benefit of fungicides at low levels of disease or when disease was absent but this is not consistent. Cercospora sojina and Septoria glycines strains resistant to QoI fungicides were confirmed throughout Iowa a few years ago. Judicious use of fungicides and an integrated method of disease management that does not depend only on fungicides, should be used to manage the diseases and preserve the efficacy of existing fungicides. Disease management practices such as crop rotation, planting disease-resistant cultivars, and application of fungicides with multiple modes of action can all be used slow selecting for fungicide resistance.