Expect more volatility to open 2022 grain markets

As farmers make their decisions for the 2022 growing season, one certainty is how uncertain the market will be.

A number of factors will play into the upcoming crop as fertilizer prices rise and supply is in question, while demand continues to be an issue moving forward. The Phase 1 trade deal with China expired at the end of 2021, and demand in other areas has been fluctuating.

Mike Zuzolo, a market analyst with Global Commodity Analytics, said that makes for a likely volatile year.

“I think we’ll see greater volatility in 2022 than we did in 2021,” Zuzolo said. “It goes right back to trade.”

Zuzolo said surprise strength in the energy markets, including biofuels, has many traders watching government activity and policies related to fossil fuels with great interest.

Jack Scoville, an analyst with the Price Futures Group, said biofuel demand is going to be key in the grain markets. Ethanol demand has been underpinning corn prices, helping them stay above the $5 mark, but any shift could create a void.

“As long as we can keep the ethanol demand going in corn, I’m optimistic about higher prices,” he said. “I think it can continue, even if gas demand might be a bit in flux. If it starts to tail off, I won’t be so optimistic.”

Crop demand, most notably exports, hit marketing-year highs in December, Zuzolo said, but his expectation is for demand to taper off quickly. Concern of ongoing price inflation has caused a short-term spike in international purchases. Countries are making some of their spring purchases now, meaning they will not be in the market for as much U.S. crop later on.