Experimentation key to doing well in high-yield contests

Mountain Dew may not be the first product that comes to mind when increasing yield, but Chris Lindner has heard it all. The Keokuk, Iowa, farmer is willing to listen to just about any idea to build yields, no matter how unique.

Lindner, who farms in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, said the popular soda has been used by some in an effort to boost yields — with the idea of the sugars adding nutrients to the corn.

“I actually really have heard somebody buy and put Mountain Dew on because of the sugar,” he said. “I haven’t done that, but high fructose corn syrup like out of ADM in Cedar Rapids or Keokuk down here or in Muscatine, I’ve heard that’s something you should be doing.”

Lindner has always been competitive in annual yield contests, winning the NCGA corn contest in 2009. His ultimate goal is to win Iowa, Missouri and Illinois in the same season.

“That’s going to be really tough to do,” Lindner said. “I came pretty close last year with a first, a second and a fourth, but to hit everything just right is a tough thing to do.”

While shooting for 300-bushel-per-acre yields can be fun, Lindner said it’s not necessarily practical to do that across a whole farm. However, he has learned some lessons and brought some practices into his main fields.

“It’s all about how much you want to spend,” Lindner said. “There are a few things we’ve moved over such as split applications of nitrogen. We aren’t putting it all on ahead anymore. We are side dressing — maybe putting ammonia down early or in the fall, then coming back with more. We split up the nitrogen a lot.”