Although there were challenges on Midwest farms in 2020, the corn crop stood tall for many farmers this harvest season, allowing for a good range of data in yield tests.
The Farmers’ Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) field tests showed a few rough patches based on a drought and a severe windstorm that damaged many crops, but overall, it was a “good year for data,” according to Missouri field manager Bill Schelp.
“We had a good year overall, especially for corn,” Schelp said.
One of the best corn crops of the year came from Novelty, Missouri, Schelp said, as the site received 3 to 6 inches of rain each month throughout the growing season.
“It wasn’t just good yields, it was very consistent,” Schelp said. “It looked really phenomenal. But even my stress sites kept getting rain and it ended up being a good field.”
Schelp added that the positive results were aided by luck, as there were multiple fields in Missouri that were scorched by dry weather.
The Aug. 10 derecho hit a pair of Randy Meinsma’s test sites in central Iowa, causing him to lose fields near Palo and Victor.
“They were pretty much flat,” he said. “There was no way we were going to get much or any data out of some of those sites.”
Outside of those weather issues, Meinsma said southern Iowa fared very well this season, pointing to his Corydon site as an example. Timely rains helped, he said.
“A lot of farmers took advantage of the weather for dry down,” Meinsma said. “The weather has been perfect to leave the corn out there and allow it to dry down naturally. The health of the plants was outstanding this year.”
Corey Rozenboom covers northwest and north central Iowa, and he said planting went smoothly this spring. Farmers were able to go “as quick as we wanted to go,” and had most corn fields planted by the end of April. That had Rozenboom thinking of top-end yield potential.
After withstanding a cold May and getting adequate rain in June, the good feeling didn’t last as drought rolled into the region in August.
“The big story here is the dry weather that came in northwest Iowa,” Rozenboom said. “We were the driest part of the state and experienced very little rainfall after early July. Rain was very rare. We went from a good-looking crop through pollination, but soil just got progressively dry during crop maturity. Corn yields took a pretty hard hit.”
Rozenboom said yields at his 2020 test sites were down an average of 5% compared to the 10-year averages in northwest Iowa. However, in the spots that avoided drought in north central Iowa, yields were up 8%, showing the severe impact of the drought.
The corn in central Illinois had large planting windows and “near-perfect” soil conditions in the spring, field manager Nathan Roux said. Heavy rains over the summer caused some stress, but overall he felt the crop held up fairly well.
Some test sites in east central Illinois were hit by heavy winds in July, leading to some lodging and green snap in Gridley.
Jason Beyers’ north central Illinois locations fared well in the August derecho, he said, with the worst-hit sites having only 10% lodging afterward.
In fact, one of the only sites Beyers lost in the northern portion of the state was in Dwight, Illinois. The field received 6 inches of rain within 48 hours of planting. Replant was also an issue in a couple of Beyers’ southern sites, including Salem.
All the field managers credited the farmers they worked with for enduring a potentially tough season.
“It was another outstanding year with our farmers, and understanding the frustrations they have on their farms, they’ve been so helpful this year, allowing us to harvest and get the data we need,” Meinsma said.