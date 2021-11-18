FIRST field tests show resilient soybeans

While weather factors were vastly different across Midwest fields, one common theme for 2021 persisted: Yield results were often better than expected.

Randy Meinsma, who manages southern Iowa test plots for the Farmers’ Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) field tests, said there were only a handful of areas that dealt with detrimental weather impacts, mainly due to drought.

“It’s been surprising and looking really good,” he said. “The only spot I had issues was in the Cedar Rapids area. If you go 30 miles northeast of there, it was good. Go 30 miles to southeast and it was really good.”

He said those conditions led to good soybean yields overall this season, with no major weed or disease issues. One factor he didn’t expect was the actual size of the plant, which caused some issues when harvesting.

“Soybean yields were unexpected,” Meinsma said. “The bean plants were tall — 55 inches tall. Lodging was a big issue this year because of that. All in all, the yields were still really good.”

Corey Rozenboom, who covers the northern portion of Iowa, said this year brought in the highest average yields for the northwest and north central regions for soybeans since the tests began. A few late-season showers gave the crop the final boost it needed to close out the year.

“Soybean plants got new life and started growing again,” Rozenboom said. “I have never seen so many green stems with mature brown pods during soybean harvest as this one.”

Late moisture caused delays for Central Illinois plot manager Nathan Roux, who said some of their soybean fields haven’t been able to be harvested yet. He said green stems have been prevalent, and many farmers are waiting until it’s easier to cut.