Focus on nitrogen may slow climate change

Conservation practices are used by many with an eye toward the environment, and examining fertilizer use may be the next sustainable target.

Chaoqun Lu, Iowa State University associate professor of ecology, evolution and organismal biology, helped lead a study showing how crop production in the United States over the past century is increasing emissions of the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide at a rate three times that of any other source.

Nitrous oxide is nearly 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Data has shown much of the emission comes from nitrogen fertilizers. Lu said the nitrogen applied is only partially used by crops, while the rest remains in the soil or is lost to the environment. Microorganisms in the soil consume nitrogen-containing compounds and give off nitrous oxide as a byproduct.

“Intensive fertilizer inputs have predominantly driven an overall increase in nitrous oxide emissions,” Lu said.

She authored a study at Iowa State, published in February, using a model based on weather patterns, soil conditions, land use and agricultural practices over the last 100 years.

“We divide land into thousands of pixels at a uniform size and run algorithms that simulate how ecological processes respond to changes in climate, air composition and human activities,” Lu said.

Other countries have started taking stances to combat nitrous oxide.

“The dominant driver of the increase in atmospheric nitrous oxide comes from agriculture, and the growing demand for food and feed for animals will further increase global nitrous oxide emissions,” said Hanqin Tian, Auburn University professor and director of the International Center for Climate and Global Change Research. “There is a conflict between the way we are feeding people and stabilizing the climate.”

Nearly 80% of Australia’s nitrous oxide emissions come from cropland, and officials there are suggesting farmers only use the amount of fertilizer needed and use split applications when needed. Minimizing tillage and planting cover crops are other suggestions.

While many of those practices are being used in the U.S., taking a closer look at management and applications need to be a focus, Lu said.

“We suggest that soil N2O emissions in the United States could be reduced through properly managing N inputs to enhance N use efficiency and reduce the amount of unused N in crop production,” Lu said. “In addition, improved management alternatives on targeted crops ought to be tested and adopted by identifying the top N2O sources, like corn and soybean cropping systems.”

Steven Hall, an associate professor of ecology, evolution and organismal biology at Iowa State, said nitrous oxide emissions do occur naturally, with 40% of them coming from human activity. However, with 75% of the human-caused emissions coming from nitrogen fertilizer, it may require more attention.

“Any new policies should first take into account nitrous oxide emissions,” Hall said. “Failure to do so could result in policies that are much less effective in addressing climate change.”

Hall suggested looking at newer, enhanced-efficiency fertilizers or making an application with a product like biochar, a charcoal-based compound that may help limit emissions.

“The effects of nitrous oxide emissions from corn and soybeans is nearly double the climate cooling that might be achieved by increasing soil carbon storage with common agricultural practices,” he said.

