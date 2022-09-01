Gall midge continues spread amid ‘quiet’ insect year

As harvest approaches, agronomists by and large haven’t seen too much unusual activity this year from insects.

Soybean gall midge, spider mites and rootworms have once again emerged as some of the primary pests in Midwest fields, but insects appear to have had less of an impact this year than in previous year.

“It’s been really quiet on the insect front at least up through early August,” said Kelly Estes, who coordinates the University of Illinois Agricultural Pest Survey. “In Illinois people were just operating as usual and didn’t see many issues from what I’ve seen.”

There have been some pockets of rootworms showing up in portions of Illinois and Iowa. According to Estes’ survey, there were an average of 0.05 beetles per plant so far this year statewide, but more were prevalent in the northwestern district of Illinois.

The dry conditions seen throughout Iowa have been a boost for spider mites, said Erin Hodgson, Iowa State Extension entomologist. Those mites excel in field crops when temperatures are warm and humidity is down, she said, and can cause damage to an already stressed crop.

“Spider mites can typically be found feeding on the bottom of crop leaves,” she said. “The feeding will cause infested leaves to turn yellow and brown before dying. This can be mistaken for firing during drought stress in corn, so farmers need to make sure they are scouting it.”

Gall midge has also continued spreading from the western half of Iowa, with new confirmation of the pest coming in seven counties including Polk and Warren counties. Infestation levels were still low, but there may be more issues statewide as the damage caused is often confused with fungal pathogens, Hodgson said.

“Traditional pesticides are likely ineffective because the larvae feed inside of the stem and are difficult to reach,” Hodgson said. “They like to be in soybean fields that are planted next to where another plot of soybeans were planted last year, but like to stay on field edges.”

Japanese beetles were also a pest throughout the Midwest again this year but didn’t seem to increase at the rate they have in previous years. Estes said that may be due to significantly increased spraying activity.

“I’ve never seen so many planes or spray rigs,” she said. “We saw a lot of applications done in both corn and soybeans, more so than I have in any other year, and that is likely reflective to the low numbers we saw, especially in the eastern part of Illinois.”

Estes and Hodgson both noted some emerging concerns in pests, such as stink bugs and stem borers. While they aren’t widespread yet, they may require attention before they grow too large.

“Dectes stem borer kind of falls into that emergent category,” Hodgson said. “It’s newer and we are tracking it. We’ve picked it up in certain parts of the state, particularly in the south during the summer. Northern corn rootworm is garnering more chatter along the northern and western part of the state.”

Every summer there is typically a migratory pest entering the region, from thistle caterpillars to armyworms, but so far things haven’t materialized at the start of September, Estes said.

“It was about this time last year when the armyworm saga started, and it’s been pretty quiet on that front,” she said. “We have gotten some mentions of stinkbugs, but overall it’s been pretty quiet. It’ll either be that or we are just waiting for the shoe to drop on what’s coming next.”