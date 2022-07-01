Hay needs change as season progresses

While farmers cannot control rainfall, there are things they can manage to make each hay cutting the best it can be.

That includes alfalfa and grass pastures, says Sara Bauder, Extension forage specialist with South Dakota State University.

Growing degree days play a big role in pasture development and management, she says.

“Without those days, you get shorted on growing time,” Bauder says. “Your situation may also be different than other producers. Are you looking for tonnage to feed cattle, or are you looking for high-quality hay that might be used for dairy or horses?”

Many farmers are done with their first cutting and moving on to the second, while some are just finishing up the first cutting due to excessive spring moisture.

“The first cutting is going to help define how that second cutting goes,” Bauder says.

This includes stand quality. She says damage incurred during the first cutting is likely going to show up in second-cutting tonnage.

Bauder says if cuttings are too frequent, the vigor of alfalfa stands could become diminished, resulting in the need to seed more often.

She recommends alfalfa be cut when it is near full bloom for maximum tonnage and acceptable quality.

Getting those first cutting bales out of the field and properly stored should also boost

second-cutting quality, says Aaron Saeugling, Extension forage specialist with Iowa State University based in southwest Iowa.

He suggests fields be scouted prior to that next cutting to make sure insect pressure is not excessive. Soil fertility should also be checked.

“Ahead of that second cutting might be a good time to top-dress it with potash,” Saeugling says. “We probably don’t apply enough of that, and it will significantly help with alfalfa growth.”

Some farmers may be dealing with drought conditions. Saeugling recommends the height on the mower be raised to offer more shading for the plants.

Forage sampling is another option.

“When commodity prices are as high as they are, you might want to sample that hay and adjust rations accordingly,” Saeugling says.

Fertilizing pastures could also boost tonnage, especially with legumes, he says. But if the weather is too dry, that could impact the effectiveness of the fertilizer, Saeugling adds.

Once the hay is baled, Bauder says storage becomes a critical aspect of management, adding the effectiveness depends somewhat on the local environment.

Bauder says being able to row bales on a well-drained surface will help maintain quality. Placing bales on a slight south-facing slope will help water move away from the bales.

Rows should also be placed from north to south to keep sun on them most of the day. Some space (3 to 4 feet) should be left between rows, she says. Avoiding the stacking of outdoor bales can also significantly decrease storage losses.

Bauder also urges caution when moving bales, adding the more leaves left on the cut alfalfa, the higher the forage quality.

