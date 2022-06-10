Heavy weed year could pinch herbicide supply

After a stop-and-go start and speedy planting, the 2022 growing season may calm down going into early June.

While not a late planting season overall, April rains forced many farmers to plant a little later than in previous years. That hustle quickly shifted to early-season weed control, and those who were forced to wait in their field preparation may see a benefit.

“Those farmers who did later- than-normal field preparation just prior to, or at, planting will likely have some reduced weed pressure this summer,” said Meaghan Anderson, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist. “Those who did field prep early and planted into fields with weeds already emerging in the past couple weeks may struggle more than usual to control weeds as the crops will be smaller and less competitive than normal.”

Despite the unique start to the growing season, scouters should look for similar issues as many saw in 2021.

“The weed problems that any farmer had last year are likely to be the biggest issues they deal with this year,” Anderson said. “The No. 1 weed issue across most of (Iowa) is waterhemp. I would say that giant ragweed and marestail would be close behind.”

Anderson said northeast Iowa is seeing some issues with burcucumber as well.

Shortages have been a common topic throughout the spring. While many producers were able to secure the product they need, Anderson said she has heard a lot about a lack of glufosinate and glyphosate. If there are any unexpected problems, that could make for a challenge later in the year.

“There are likely to be pinches if people need rescue sprays or to change plans now during the growing season,” Anderson said. “We’ve been hearing a lot about shortages on certain herbicide products.”

With waterhemp topping the list of prevalent weeds once again, Purdue University weed specialist Bill Johnson said getting the right residual herbicide is important. In times of possible shortages, the effect may spread to soybeans.

Johnson said in his January article to look for active ingredients in Group 14 herbicides, such as flumioxazin, sulfentrazone, metribuzin, and other group 15 herbicides. With many options, it can be tough to find the right choice for a specific field. After a choice is made, make sure there is enough in any spray mix to effectively trim the weed crop.

“To get the longest residual control from soil-applied herbicide use in a premix, it’s important to have a high enough rate of the specific active ingredients,” Johnson said. “A key thing to keep in mind when buying these premixes is that in many cases they contain lower rates of specific active ingredients.”

One possible advantage this season is a lack of volunteer corn.

“We had wind and the derecho, so we should have less of that,” said Mark Storr, senior technical services representative.

Storr said timing is important this year with such a wet spring.

“We were wet early, but you need the rain to activate the pre-emerge herbicide too, and that didn’t happen in some cases,” Storr said. “People may be out with their post-spray sooner than they’d like.”

With more focus on the post-emerge herbicides, Storr said to keep restrictions in mind. Keep an eye on the label and law regarding certain herbicides.

“The corn is growing so fast,” he said. “Spray in the best conditions possible and make sure to keep good records. We are under more scrutiny to be good stewards of the land. There are some different restrictions this year, so it may require some additional record keeping.”

