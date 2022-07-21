Humid summer weather ‘glorious’ for disease

A wet spring created a late planting season for many in the Midwest. Those conditions are optimal for disease growth, and it has shown up across much of the region.

Iowa State University plant pathologist Darren Mueller said those early rains left seedlings in a tough spot to start, but that isn’t the only thing to monitor. Even if moisture has been at a minimum, if the weather has stayed humid, make sure to scout for disease.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to do with rainfall, but the humidity,” Mueller said. “If you walk out and it stays humid for a while, this is glorious for fungal diseases. Moisture helps, but the humidity is the big thing.”

Mueller said if the weather looks to be hot and humid in the upcoming weeks, it is always a good idea to be proactive with even small disease pressure. However, to avoid excess applications, consulting with agronomists to determine how long a producer can wait is the best course of action.

“I would say not to hit the panic button, but also if it’s projected to be like this, then I would expect this would be a good tar spot year,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to see how long you can wait to put the fungicide on, because then you can have it on later in the season, but you would be looking at likely a second application if you put it on now.”

If producers need to make an early fungicide application, Mueller suggested looking at products that might have longer residual effects in the hopes it would last long enough to avoid a second pass. If a second pass is still needed, go with a basic option to finish out the year.

“At that point you are just finishing out the season, so just go with the cheapest one you can find,” he said. “Right now, we see differences, but more in how long they last, but in the first two weeks (after application), they are mostly the same.”

Zachary Trower, a Midwest agronomist with Syngenta based in central Iowa, said the disease levels around the region are varying a bit.

“Disease hasn’t really set in entirely yet,” he said.

The continued expansion of tar spot has him concerned, however, particularly as it shows up earlier in the season each year.

“Tar spot is becoming kind of related to waterhemp,” he said. “It’s one of those major diseases like waterhemp is our major weed. It’s aggressive and it takes over the plant quickly.

Trower said there were early signs of sudden death syndrome, but that died out fairly fast. If the weather holds steady, with higher heat and humidity, SDS could make a comeback, he said.

“We have perfect disease conditions right now,” he said. “We have the moisture, the cool nights and moderate temperatures. That really allows the disease to set in. That means we have greater potential for disease really hurting us this year.”

In terms of management, Mueller said research hasn’t shown an advantage for planes or highboys. In a recent study, 2 gallons per acre of aerial application was as effective as 15 gallons per acre from a ground application. He expects drone usage to continue rising, but didn’t have efficiency research information on that method yet.

“We haven’t really seen any downfall with using them except for how much ground they can cover,” he said. “I think it’s an interesting technology to watch moving forward.”