More development needed in carbon markets, economist says

Carbon markets are still new to the agriculture sector and experts are continuing to identify what role they will have as a way to reduce carbon footprints, as well as drive income for farmers.

Alejandro Plastina, associate professor and Extension economist at Iowa State University, spoke at the Iowa State Pro Ag Outlook event Nov. 7 outlining what options farmers have to create carbon credits. Many of these practices, such as reduced tillage, cover crops or reduced fertilizer rates, are not new ideas to farmers who are focused on conservation, but he said not all carbon credits are created equal.

“Typically, prices for carbon offsets in voluntary and regulated markets are going to be higher than prices for (carbon insets and carbon intensity credits),” Plastina said. “The major difference is where the credit is used.”

He said offsets in voluntary and regulated markets are often purchased by companies looking to achieve a “net-zero” pledge or by power plants that will pay farmers to offset their carbon emissions.

Carbon intensity credits are used by fuel suppliers who make fuel to meet low carbon-fuel standards, such as in California. These prices peaked at $218 per ton in January of 2020, but have since slumped to $63 per ton.

“Farmers can produce low-carbon crops used to produce these low-carbon fuels,” Plastina said. “There are price premiums, but they are just a fraction of the credit prices.”

In the voluntary market, companies buying credits are focused on newly adopted practices, adopting those practices long-term and being able to quantify how much carbon is being offset. The last of those focuses is something the industry needs to improve on, Plastina said.

“Robust MRV (Measurement, Reporting and Verification) systems are key to convince buyers that the implemented changes in agricultural practices actually removed carbon from the atmosphere or avoided carbon emissions,” he said. “A robust MRV system is a necessary condition for the development of a strong ag carbon market.”

He said there is a lack of standards in the carbon market at the moment. A lack of “consistent and uniform guidelines” makes reporting and verification of these reports difficult.

“A lack of standardized reporting protocols could be a difference between what the carbon credit assessments say have been removed versus the actual amount of removal,” Plastina said.

The payment method for carbon credits also deserves some scrutiny, Plastina said. Payments are model-based, with farmers signing contracts based on projected carbon credits for one, three, five or 10 years, with model results creating the payment rates. One model forecasts what carbon emissions would look like with no change in practice and compares with a model that incorporates the change. The estimated difference sets the parameters for the contract.

Plastina also said there are science gaps that create uncertainty in projected carbon dioxide removal, leading to possible under or overestimations of the effectiveness of a given practice.

“If weather-induced model uncertainty is large enough, weather effects could dominate the effect of ag practices on carbon credit generation,” he said. “That means higher risk for all participants and tends to play against market development.”