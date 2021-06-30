New label, June temps could influence 2021 dicamba drift

The start of July marks the end of the window to spray dicamba, according to the federal label in effect for 2021. As farmers and applicators navigated this updated label, early reports are that there weren’t as many issues in the Midwest regarding the herbicide.

“We didn’t hear quite that much of an uproar,” said Aaron Hager, University of Illinois Extension weed specialist. “This season has not been terribly bad for us in terms of the number of complaints in Illinois, based on observation.”

The final spraying date for dicamba was June 30, according to the federal label, with Illinois moving its cutoff date up to June 20.

Hager said some of the restrictions, such as temperature, should help limit drift damage in Illinois. He said when additional measures were put on in 2019, the label complaints “dropped dramatically.” Delays in the label process affected the 2020 growing season, and complaints jumped to over 700. With no delay this year, and with spraying limited to days under 85 degrees, he expects another lower year.

“I think that has contributed to helping reduce the number of complaints of off-target movement on the soybeans,” Hager said.

He also said some producers who use commercial applicators are opting to use gluphosinate instead of dicamba.

After a fairly hot June, Iowa State University Extension weed specialist Prashant Jha said there may have been difficulties spraying dicamba due to the 85-degree restriction. And if there was product in the field, it could have adverse effects.