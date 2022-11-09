New tools aim to improve strip-till as minimal option

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Harvest has wrapped up in many locations and farmers are hard at work getting field work done ahead of the winter season.

Doing tillage and fertilizer often means making two passes, but John Deere announced during an Oct. 29 media event in Davenport a new series of strip-till implements that could save farmers an extra pass.

“These tractors have integrated fertilizer tanks available as optional equipment to carry a higher volume of fertilizer when you plant,” said Ryan Jardon, marketing manager for John Deere.

Steve Sporrer, tillage product specialist with John Deere, said some models of the new ST series of tillage equipment will have the fertilizer tanks attached. This will allow more precision in the field as well.

“When you look at the strip-till application, it allows us to get the fertilizer right where we are going to plant that seed,” he said. “It makes a nutrient-rich band and creates a nice seed bed.”

Strip tillage isn’t widely used. Deere representatives said only about 4-5% of farmers used the method compared to more than 30% using conventional tillage and another 35% using no-till methods. However, they are finding more interest from farmers looking at this option of minimal tillage.

“Strip-till can improve soil health, reduce erosion and conserve soil moisture,” Jardon said. “Strip-till has been shown to help farmers reduce input costs while maintaining yields and further maximizing their profitability. These new strip-till units give farmers the ability to prepare their seedbeds in the fall, so they’re ready to plant in the spring.”

To help with variable conditions in fields when doing minimal tillage, Jardon said their tillage equipment will utilize the new Tru-Set Active technology. This is a sensor placed on the implement, detecting how far off the ground the equipment is. When the tiller runs over a wet spot and sinks deeper into the soil, it will automatically adjust and raise the back end to keep depth consistent.

Tillage is a popular topic for sustainability advocates, with many pushing for operations to move toward reduced or no-till practices. These products are an effort by Deere to re-enter that space, Sporrer said.

“From a strip-till standpoint you can leave almost 60% of the soil undisturbed and keep residue in place to not contribute to erosion,” he said. “By doing minimal or less disturbance in the soil it can reduce carbon emissions.”

If the Tru-Set technology works as intended, Jardon said this could help ensure any minimal tillage practices are done correctly.

The new Deere implements will be available for order in February 2023, with shipments expected to start in summer 2023 to use next fall.