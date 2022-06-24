Patience, history key for evaluating organic matter

All farmers want to see soil health improve, but soil organic matter can be a tricky topic. Low organic matter often indicates the need for more nutrients, but a longer-term perspective is important.

Antonio Mallarino, soil specialist with Iowa State University Extension, said using organic matter is sometimes not the best test for soil fertility because of the variability of soil types and structure from field to field.

He said when farmers see a field with higher organic matter, it may mean there is more nitrogen available. That doesn’t mean decreasing the rate of a nitrogen application is always the right call.

“In general, yes you can say that, but it’s not a good index. Organic matter, in my view, is soil sustainability,” Mallarino said.

Determining how good the organic matter is in a field takes a relative approach, as each field has a different history. That makes a specific total to shoot for difficult, Mallarino said. A field testing at 2%, after typically averaging 4% organic matter, may need nitrogen applications.

“If you see a drop from the average, the management system may not be right,” Mallarino said. “It may have been lost by erosion or destroyed doing tillage, and would show you need to do something.”

For those looking to build back organic matter, University of Illinois crop specialist Emerson Nafziger said farmers with medium-texture soils with more than 2% organic matter may want to apply more than half their nitrogen early and wait to side-dress the rest. In lighter-texture soils with lower organic matter, a more spread-out approach may be best.

“We expect less mineralized N to become available (in lighter soils), and there may be more benefit from splitting N, especially if it’s wet after early application,” Nafziger said. “On irrigated, sandy soils where N moves readily, producers may apply some early and the rest through the irrigation system several times during the growing season.

“In soils without irrigation, applying half or more of the N as ammonia at planting and the rest in-season can work, but rainfall is needed to help move N to the roots for uptake.”

Being efficient in these practices is important, Nafziger said. Make sure to trust the crops’ nitrogen supply, as newer hybrids can be more efficient than previous seasons.

“Today’s higher-yielding hybrids are taking up more N, but this is more than met by faster-growing plants with root systems that are better at taking up N from the soil,” Nafziger said. “We are more confident that modest fertilizer rates, applied properly, will provide a safe N supply for the corn crop.”

Switching to practices like cover crops and no-till can be helpful to build back that soil organic matter, but it will take time, Mallarino said. However, a switch to cover crops may not get that yield boost farmers are looking for, he said. He said the only certainty is in switching up crop systems where possible. Adding in a rotation, such as corn and soybeans, is one of the ways to consistently lower the rates for nitrogen applications each year.

“The only change that will tell you clearly you need less nitrogen fertilizer is switching from continuous corn to a corn-soybean rotation or to pastures or legumes,” he said. “You need to have patience. It’s a long-term investment and potential payback.”

