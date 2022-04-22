Plan ahead for replant in case of possible late freezes

Last year a historically late freeze hit farmers in portions of the Corn Belt.

Late April and early May freezes aren’t uncommon after planting, but the freeze in 2021 occurred over Memorial Day weekend, not giving much time for producers to assess the damage ahead of any replant decisions.

Unfortunately, said Iowa State University cropping systems specialist Mark Licht, farmers are at the will of Mother Nature when that happens.

“It’s rare that we have a frost or freeze like that on Memorial Day weekend,” he said. “Most of the time we don’t have them that late.”

Licht said he heard some people blaming freeze damage on high-residue fields.

According to research from Michigan State University Extension, crop residue can reflect sunlight during the day, reducing normal soil warming. However, residue can also offer protection to seedlings if they are covered completely, acting as a blanket.

Licht said while this is scientifically true, it’s not necessarily common.

“We typically get cold enough (in the Midwest) that it doesn’t matter how much radiational heat you have,” he said.

Waiting five days to come up with any damage assessments is recommended, but persisting cool temperatures could add to that timeline. Staton said to watch for new growth in the field to determine damage. If the plant hasn’t progressed in the week after a freeze, the plants are most likely not viable, “and should be considered dead.”

Licht also reminded producers not to limit their scouting when it comes to assessment.

“Due to the severity and broad coverage of the low-temperature events, producers should assess all fields having emerged soybeans for frost or freeze damage,” he said.

If the freeze comes in late May, this can come close to the late-replanting window, so a quick decision will need to be made.

“It’s all based on timing,” Licht said. “Sometimes by the time we can assess damage, it puts us five, seven or even 10 days down the road and then you have to try and get seed in some cases.

“I’ve seen farmers replant soybeans the first week of July, and some years they do pretty good. Other years, not so much. You are hedging your bets by doing that.”

Licht said while people have replanted in July, he doesn’t suggest making that a habit.

“If we can get replanted in the first week of June, we can get some pretty good yield potential,” he said. “It might not be 100%, but we can get some good yield from that first week of June.”

Licht said geography is also important to consider when making a replant decision. The further north a farmer is, the shorter the window to get the crop to maturity before the fall cold sets in.

“If you are in extreme northern Iowa, and you get into that last week of June, you might start to worry,” he said. “The growing season is slightly shorter up there and you have to shift to account for that.”

