Practice could add cash crop, but not without risk

Farmers have been seeding cover crops for a few months now, with most to be terminated in the spring before planting corn or soybeans. What if those cover crops could be used as another cash crop?
The practice, called “relay intercropping,” could be worth a look.
Iowa State University Extension crop systems specialist Mark Licht said using a crop like cereal rye or winter wheat might add potential revenue if harvested in the spring and sold, rather than sprayed. The major difference comes in how a producer would care for that crop, and focusing on the end product rather than simply getting growth out of the cover crop.
“There’s not a lot of difference,” Licht said. “We can overseed or broadcast seed these small grains and they’ll establish and grow. If we are going for the grain itself, you need to be going for better seed-to-soil contact for faster growth, and planting dates in the fall are really critical to determine how successful you are going to be overwintering.”
When fertilizer is applied in the post-harvest or pre-planting season, the purpose isn’t to benefit the cover crop but for the spring’s main crop. With a relay intercropping system, adding nitrogen will boost the growth and yields of a wheat or oat cover crop.
Licht said planting a relay intercropping system into corn isn’t likely to be as effective, as the small grain and corn are both considered grasses, which would create too much competition.
Adopting this system isn’t without risk, Licht said. Wheat hasn’t found consistent success in places like Iowa, but on a good year could produce yields around 55 to 65 bushels per acre. Another issue is when soybeans and wheat are competing in the field for the same moisture and nutrients.
“There are going to be some years it’s not going to work really well,” Licht said. “(In test sites), the year we had really good wheat yield we had dry conditions and the soybeans did not respond or do as well. The following year soybeans did really well, but considering how late they were planted they were competing with the wheat.”
Focusing on row spacing is important when putting in the wheat crop, said Jason Hartschuh, an ag specialist with Ohio State University Extension. Planning ahead with the crop will make planting season and other field work for soybeans much easier.
“You should have planned ahead and left tram lines and wheel passes in the field,” Hartschuh said. “The easiest systems we have worked in is wide rows, either 15-inch or twin-row wheat.”
Planting wheat for harvesting can also affect the timing of planting season as well. Earlier planted soybeans can be difficult on a growing wheat crop, he said.
“The most common planting date is late May through early June,” Hartschuh said. “Planting much earlier than that often leads to tall soybeans that are clipped during wheat harvest.”
Licht also referenced the soybean clipping, noting that a boot on the head of the combine can push down the soybean row, allowing the combine to clip off the cereal rye or wheat heads. That may mean some of the grain could be missed, however.
“The downside is you are probably being more cautious and not getting your full wheat or rye yield if you are worried about clipping off the tops of those soybeans,” Licht said. “Where it’s really worked is using those shoes to push down the top of the soybean canopy so you can clip off those wheat heads.”