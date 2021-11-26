Practice could add cash crop, but not without risk

Farmers have been seeding cover crops for a few months now, with most to be terminated in the spring before planting corn or soybeans. What if those cover crops could be used as another cash crop?

The practice, called “relay intercropping,” could be worth a look.

Iowa State University Extension crop systems specialist Mark Licht said using a crop like cereal rye or winter wheat might add potential revenue if harvested in the spring and sold, rather than sprayed. The major difference comes in how a producer would care for that crop, and focusing on the end product rather than simply getting growth out of the cover crop.

“There’s not a lot of difference,” Licht said. “We can overseed or broadcast seed these small grains and they’ll establish and grow. If we are going for the grain itself, you need to be going for better seed-to-soil contact for faster growth, and planting dates in the fall are really critical to determine how successful you are going to be overwintering.”

When fertilizer is applied in the post-harvest or pre-planting season, the purpose isn’t to benefit the cover crop but for the spring’s main crop. With a relay intercropping system, adding nitrogen will boost the growth and yields of a wheat or oat cover crop.

Licht said planting a relay intercropping system into corn isn’t likely to be as effective, as the small grain and corn are both considered grasses, which would create too much competition.

Adopting this system isn’t without risk, Licht said. Wheat hasn’t found consistent success in places like Iowa, but on a good year could produce yields around 55 to 65 bushels per acre. Another issue is when soybeans and wheat are competing in the field for the same moisture and nutrients.