Carbon markets continue to evolve, but there are many producers who are trying to figure out where they fit in the system.

“What do you tell the person who is basically no-till for a long time, already planting cover crops on a large chunk of their acres and is already using the minimum levels of nitrogen?” Steve Miller, a farmer from Minnesota asked Clay Craighton, a sales manager with Agoro Carbon Alliance at a carbon credit presentation.

“It’s just a frustration that a lot of no-tillers and people who have been doing the ‘right thing’ for a long time are getting squeezed out of the carbon market,” Miller said.

Craighton said there is an additional factor that is needed to qualify producers for carbon credits, meaning the practice either has to be very recently adopted or will be adopted soon. Right now, if a practice has been in place for longer than a one-year look-back period, it will not qualify. For those who are active in conservation practices, he preached patience.

“Our team is looking at more look-back period practices that could help what we call legacy growers versus new adopters,” he said.

Carbon credits are tradeable assets between producers and companies. The value of those assets are measured in tons of carbon dioxide, often by an independent source. Those measurements are determined by how much carbon has been retained and sequestered by various conservation practices including the adoption of no-till, cover crops or fertilizer reduction. The ultimate goal is to limit the amount of carbon dioxide released into the air to offset any emissions made by the purchasing companies.

When a company purchases a carbon credit, they engage in a multi-year contract with the producer through a third-party such as Agoro. Producers are paid year to year, while sampling occurs at various points through the contract. He did note there are some contracts with opt-outs in case either the buyer or producer don’t like their results.

For those who may be long-time cover crop producers, he said there may be options such as switching up what variety is being used over the off-season. Adding in a legume to a cover crop rotation may help with qualification.

Adam Kiel, manager at the Iowa Soil and Water Outcomes Fund, also noted that moving to more crop diversity and starting a consistent rotation has been an option for others, while cover crops tend to be one of the more popular options. Livestock producers may also qualify as grazing management and rotational grazing has gained some traction in the carbon market.

Kiel also discussed payment options his company provides that can depend on what the grower wants.

He said some of the practice changes may not seem like much to some producers which makes carbon credits potentially attractive to start in on.

“You could do a tillage reduction, moving from a four-pass system to a three-pass system, or less depth disturbance,” Kiel said. “That technically qualifies as tillage reduction.”