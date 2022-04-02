‘Raise your hand’ guides young corn farmer

Ryan Steffersen didn’t want to wait until his children were grown or he was retired before getting involved.

“I’m trying to get involved early,” the 32-year-old says, explaining that he wants to be able to act in time to make a difference in his life and career, as well as in the lives of his children.

Changing the world takes time, and the earlier the process starts, the more time he has to make an impact.

And so Steffersen, a farmer and agronomist who serves as District 4 director for the Iowa Corn Promotion Board, follows a basic rule, one suggested by Iowa farmer and former National Corn Producers president Pam Johnson.

“Raise your hand until it hurts,” Steffersen says, quoting Johnson.

It’s a strategy encouraged by the Iowa Corn Growers Association. Many of the people who share that idea did what Steffersen did: They participated in the ILEAD program, a two-year leadership training experience. As part of it, he traveled to Washington, D.C. He also participated in a trade mission to Peru, Panama and Colombia.

“That overseas trade mission is a super valuable part of that program,” Steffersen says.

Of course, even if Steffersen wasn’t involved in the ICGA he would be busy. A native of Thompson in north central Iowa, he earned a degree in agricultural business with a minor in agronomy at Iowa State University.

“My goal was to work four or five years and then go back to the family farm,” he says.