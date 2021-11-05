Researchers work to clarify biostimulant use

As the 2021 yield results come in, farmers are looking for ways to improve their crop results for next growing season. A pair of researchers at the University of Illinois may have an unconventional way to do that.

Fred Below, a corn and soybean researcher at the University of Illinois, and doctoral student Connor Sible have been researching biostimulants that may help crops alongside traditional fertilizer. This could be especially helpful as input costs appear set for a jump in prices.

Below said plant biostimulants can enhance natural processes in plants or soil that can lead to increased nutrient uptake. That creates more efficiency and stress tolerance, which leads to higher yields overall.

However, not all stimulants are created equal.

“It’s sort of an exploding category,” Below said. “They’ve been around for a long time. They make a lot of sense to the public but farmers are, I think, skeptical of them.”

Perhaps it is best to start with what qualifies as a biostimulant. Sible said they are live microorganisms or formerly living organisms such as seaweed extracts and concentrated enzymes. Sible said biostimulants can provide nitrogen-fixing bacteria, make phosphorous in soil more available or provide AMS or arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi.

Ultimately, Sible and Below said it’s not always clear how some biostimulants work, but there is a time and place for each of them.

Seaweed extracts are one of the largest group of biostimulants, coming from various algae species. Applying these biostimulants can relieve stress for a crop with antioxidant affects, reducing cell damage that may occur during more difficult growing conditions. The carbohydrates from seaweed extracts can also show improved plant and root growth.