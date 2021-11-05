Researchers work to clarify biostimulant use

As the 2021 yield results come in, farmers are looking for ways to improve their crop results for next growing season. A pair of researchers at the University of Illinois may have an unconventional way to do that.
Fred Below, a corn and soybean researcher at the University of Illinois, and doctoral student Connor Sible have been researching biostimulants that may help crops alongside traditional fertilizer. This could be especially helpful as input costs appear set for a jump in prices.
Below said plant biostimulants can enhance natural processes in plants or soil that can lead to increased nutrient uptake. That creates more efficiency and stress tolerance, which leads to higher yields overall.
However, not all stimulants are created equal.
“It’s sort of an exploding category,” Below said. “They’ve been around for a long time. They make a lot of sense to the public but farmers are, I think, skeptical of them.”
Perhaps it is best to start with what qualifies as a biostimulant. Sible said they are live microorganisms or formerly living organisms such as seaweed extracts and concentrated enzymes. Sible said biostimulants can provide nitrogen-fixing bacteria, make phosphorous in soil more available or provide AMS or arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi.
Ultimately, Sible and Below said it’s not always clear how some biostimulants work, but there is a time and place for each of them.
Seaweed extracts are one of the largest group of biostimulants, coming from various algae species. Applying these biostimulants can relieve stress for a crop with antioxidant affects, reducing cell damage that may occur during more difficult growing conditions. The carbohydrates from seaweed extracts can also show improved plant and root growth.
“Some of these products help keep the fertilizer available and protect it,” Sible said. “A lot of phosphorous can get tied up or bound to our soils, so it can help with that. Another option is, when you use fertilizer as a carrier, they are going to help release a bit of that soil nutrition. They aren’t going to replace fertilizer, but maybe we can help supplement it a bit.”
Some of those products are being added to seed coatings to give a quick start to the crop in the field, so farmers may already be using biostimulants. In those cases, application can be done with no additional cost, because the seed was already being planted in the ground.
“A lot of growers are actually using biostimulants without necessarily knowing it,” Sible said. “I would say knowingly about 15% of farms are actively pursuing that right now, but some are put on treatment packages and farmers don’t realize it.
There is still plenty of research to be done on biostimulants, particularly on when these applications can be done most effectively, Below said. While they can be used alongside fertilizers, there are still unknowns on how certain groups will interact with each other in the field.
“The two biggest things I would say these products are designed to do for a farmer’s field is making nutrients more available for plant uptake and there’s some stress mitigation,” Sible said. “Some of these are targeted to mitigate drought stress by expanding the root system of the crop.”
Talking with experts and agronomists may be the best way to help clear up confusion, Below said, as there are so many options and methods available to farmers. More research will help them suggest products or goals farmers can look to accomplish.