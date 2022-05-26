Rotation often the right choice on Midwest acres

Emerson Nafziger used the phrase “corn is king” when discussing the optimal crop system, but he said it’s a bit more complicated than that.

The University of Illinois crop production specialist said corn brings the potential for high bushels meaning high profit, and that can drive some to stick with the crop in their fields. However, there are a lot of factors to consider when comparing the two major Midwest crops, corn and soybeans.

“People talk about that 50/50 rotation between corn and soybeans, and there’s a good reason why,” Nafziger said. “Both crops are usually profitable. When prices are good, they are good for each other.”

New-crop corn prices have been hovering above $7, while new-crop soybeans have been trading above $15. Nafziger said this price structure often favors corn as more profitable, as corn yields can often triple that of soybeans.

However, there’s a reason not to go corn-on-corn until prices say otherwise.

Corn-on-corn planting will quickly drain nitrogen from the soil, meaning more fertilizer will need to be applied each year, said Dan Quinn, corn specialist with Purdue University. When corn residue breaks down, it will use up nitrogen in the soil, whereas soybean will actually add nitrogen to the soil. Continuous corn drags down yield from year to year, and the additional costs of fertilizer can bring down profitability.

“On high productivity soils, corn grown in rotation with soybean, can produce a 10% and 4% higher revenue than soybean and wheat, respectively,” Quinn said. “Despite higher variable costs than soybean and wheat, corn can often still be more profitable than these crops due to the higher amounts of grain yielded per acre.”

Soybean, on the other hand, sequesters more carbon in the soil for the next year which can be a boon for the next season.

“Soybean and corn are good natural partners,” said Seth Neave, soybean specialist with the University of Minnesota. “Soybeans can fix that nitrogen, giving it a credit for the corn. There’s something positive that each provides to the other crop in the soil that’s not well characterized, but it’s more than fertilizers or mineralization of nutrients.”

One other benefit corn can bring is increased biomass. Having that extra residue in the field, both during the season and after, can benefit to the soil. Neave said it can increase organic matter and, combined with a no-till system, strengthen the soil profile.

However, for every benefit there is a drawback, he said.

“It’s a real benefit to have that organic matter, but it also takes considerable energy to deal with chopping or getting it incorporated it into the soil,” he said. “Having that soybean year, a low biomass year, can break things up a bit.”

Soybeans bring benefits in being a “higher value” crop over corn, Nafziger said. Drying costs are often less than in corn and less storage is required.

He said farmers aren’t likely to move a lot of acres one way or another based on price, and the ones that are switched are going to be fringe acres.

“If the markets are really demanding soybeans, especially as renewable diesel comes around, farmers might try to push soybeans a little more,” he said. “Really, it will just reduce the amount of corn-on-corn acres first, but some might change a few edge fields or split a field between the two.”

