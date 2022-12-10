Soybeans post ‘resilient’ yields

While corn yields suffered from wide weather variability, this year’s soybean crop appeared to resist much of the drought seen in Iowa.

Results from the Iowa Crop Improvement Association yield trials are reflecting those higher yields in what Ryan Budnik called a “resilient” season.

“It’s something to be said about the varieties that we are planting now,” said Budnik, project manager. “When it all came together, it was really cool to see how strong some of these genetics have come. We had a location in the northeast corner that was a multi-year corn field that was switched to beans. That gave a boost, but we are still talking an average test over 80 bushels.”

The location Budnik referenced, Marble Rock, had nine soybean varieties average more than 90 bushels per acre, led by Titan Pro’s TP20E22 with 93.9 per acre. Only one variety at the site failed to hit 80 bushels per acre.

“It was phenomenal,” he said. “When you are hoeing weeds and beans are already touching your bellybutton by July, something crazy was going on there. Our little plot combine struggled to go through that size of bean.”

Budnik said this year was another example of how farmers are tending to put soybeans in before corn.

“Corn is still king, but if you can manage your beans differently and get a step ahead of the game, everyone’s taking advantage of it,” he said.

He said seed treatments and genetics have come a long way in the last couple of years, helping boost soybean yields.

“That’s been the focus of the seed industry,” he said. “Even though it hasn’t been particularly profitable for everyone, I know it’s helpful.”

The only issues Budnik pointed out were some wind events that hit northwest and northeast Iowa, but that seemed to impact corn more than soybeans.

Other northern test sites, Sutherland and Corwith, weren’t able to hit the same levels as Marble Rock, but still showed strong yields. Corwith was led by a P3 Genetics variety (2322E) at 74.6 bushels per acre, while Dyna-Gro (S21EN81), Virtue (V2122) and Cornelius (CB18XF88) all averaged 74.3 bu./acre.

Sutherland was led by LOYAL’s L2250E at 60.6 bu./acre, while Viking (2022N) and P3 Genetics (2218E) each averaged 60.5 bushels.

In the central region, eastern sites like Clarence and Keystone both saw varieties hit more than 80 bushels per acre. Titan Pro’s TP 25E22 led Clarence (83.7 bu./acre) while P3 Genetics (2326E) posted a site-high 80.7 bu./acre in Keystone.

Eastern sites also saw a boost in the southern region, with Crawfordsville posting an average of 75.0 bu./acre sitewide, led by Asgrow’s AG31XF3 at 80.3 bu./acre. No other southern site averaged more than 60 bu./acre during the season.

“It’s always nice to see a range and variability,” Budnik said. “It’s not always what customers want to see, because it shows the good and bad. But years we can show differences between the rankings are more helpful.”

The ICIA soybean yield test results can be found online at bit.ly/3OZOPWb and in the E-edition of this issue.