Specialists address supply chain issues, options

JOHNSTON, Iowa — It’s no secret that 2022 has been a stressful year for farmers who either couldn’t get input supplies or had to pay much more for them. That could change in 2023.

“The supply chain is going to get better,” said Eric Scherder, a weed specialist and U.S. crop protection product field manager with Corteva Agriscience.

Speaking during a media day recently, he said supply chain issues should get better over the next six months or so.

When it comes to weed control, Scherder said there are several issues. One is regulatory control. Companies and farmers must deal with the inevitable changes that will come. As one example, dicamba continues to face regulatory changes.

The supply chain issues and increased input costs influenced the choices many farmers made in regards to weed control this year. The supply issues should get better next year, but what that means for costs is still a question, Scherder said.

One thing it may mean is farmers may not want to lock themselves into one system if that system does not allow for flexibility, he said.

Some of the same issues may also apply to fertilizer, according to Mike Koenigs, a nutrient maximizer development specialist with Corteva.

Nitrogen is a leaky element, so farmers need to handle it in ways that mitigate that problem, Koenigs said. There are a number of ways of doing that, including tillage and application timing. Nitrogen stabilizers are another of those tools.