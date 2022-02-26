Tar spot continues march across the Midwest

Reports of tar spot spread widen across the Corn Belt each year, and that doesn’t figure to change, according to Peng Tian.

Corn tar spot was first identified in 2015 in the Great Lakes region and has quickly moved across much of the region. While it has only started to show up in Missouri recently, Tian, a plant diagnostician with the University of Missouri, said it’s going to be a reality for more farmers in his region soon.

“It’s relatively new, and in specific fields and conditions it can cause up to 80% yield loss,” Tian said. “It’s a new disease for Missouri, only in six or seven counties in the northeastern portion of the state, but it’s expanding. That’s the disease we need to watch out for this year.”

The way this disease has spread among corn fields is common as resistance for the new disease simply hadn’t been built into the seed genetics yet, Tian said. That makes the crop more susceptible. He also noted the disease may have been more widespread than previously thought, but only started becoming a hit on yield potential recently.

“We just might not have coped with such acreage of the disease before, so it developed very fast,” Tian said. “It’s like a buffet for the disease, right? That’s why the population of the pathogen built up.”

Tian said Missouri had to deal with a significant amount of disease after a wet start to the season in 2021. Phytophthora root rot hit many soybean fields early on, with foliar diseases such as septoria leaf spot developing later on. Cornfields dealt with corn rust and northern leaf blight as well, he said.