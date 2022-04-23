‘Three sisters’ offer lessons of sustainability today

Before there was King Corn, there were the three sisters — corn, beans and squash grown together by Native Americans for centuries. And it just might be that today’s farmers could learn a little from their predecessors.

“It’s fascinating to me that we are rediscovering some things like this,” says Marshall McDaniel, an agronomist at Iowa State University who is part of a three-year research project into the native inter-cropping system.

The crops known as the three sisters generally were considered to be corn, beans and squash (or pumpkins). Sunflowers were sometimes added to that mix in certain areas, according to Douglas Hurt, an agricultural historian at Purdue University. That system developed over centuries, as the Native Americans used seed selection to gradually adapt each of those plants for use in different regions and then learned to plant them together.

The basic idea was that the corn would provide a tall stalk which the vining plants could attach to, and the large leaves of the vining plants could provide ground cover that would suppress weed growth. The beans were a legume that would fix nitrogen in the soil for use by the corn.

The three plants provided protein and starch and a balanced diet which was generally complimented by the addition of meat and local fruits.

“Farmers are smart people,” Hurt says. “The native farmers developed this system that worked for them.”

Those farmers may not have known the science about nitrogen or lysine or why the plants interacted the way they did, but they did understand what was happening in regards to nutrition and weed and pest suppression.

There is evidence the idea of the three sisters was used by numerous agricultural tribes in different parts of the country.

“The term ‘three sisters’ originated with the Iroquois nation,” says Lance Foster, vice chair of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.

Foster also serves as the tribal history preservation officer. He says the Iowa (or Ioway) tribe words for the three were waduje (corn), honyi (beans) and wadwa (squash or pumpkin).

“They were staples,” he says.

The staples worked together in a system that was beneficial for the plants and the soil, McDaniel says. In many ways that system was healthier than the monocropping system used by farmers today. The challenge, of course, is that it is difficult to replicate that type of multi-cropping system over large areas because it is labor intensive and not designed for use with large machinery. Despite that challenge, McDaniel says there may still be things that can be learned by studying the three sisters.

They fit into the idea of regenerative agriculture that rebuilds the soil, Foster says.

None of that means that farmers across the country are going to start planting large tracts of land to multi-cropping and labor-intensive systems, McDaniel says. But it could mean that such systems would work well in small plots or that larger farmers could learn a few lessons from the interactions between plants.

“They did it for a reason,” he says.

