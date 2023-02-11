Export uncertainty had led to new crop contracts dropping nearly a dollar ahead of the 2023 growing season, and while trade has never been a sure thing, more questions continue to pop up surrounding U.S. crop demand.

Trade deals with other countries have long been a good way to ease the market’s fears of a decline in demand and there have not been many reports in past months of new deals being passed. Sam Giannola, an economist at Roach Ag Marketing, said much of what happens in the next year will be based on South American yields.

“South America has about 10% of their second crop corn in and they just got a bunch of rain (at the start of February), so it looks like it is going to be OK, but they are a long ways out from harvesting that,” Giannola said. “The American market is where we are selling the most corn, so we’ll probably be seeing good strong prices up until the planting intentions report at the end of March.”

There have been concerns recently about Mexico, the top buyer of U.S. corn, implementing a ban on GMO corn. While U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said there is not a plan to compromise with Mexico on a trade deal, it illustrates how quickly these agreements can provide more disruption than certainty.

Trade also can’t be discussed without talking about China, who is the top purchaser of U.S. beans. After the Phase 1 agreement expired in 2021, there hasn’t been much indication of a deal being made. There are multiple factors at play, from South American competition to issues that date back to pre-COVID years.

“I don’t think we’ll see any additional type of trade deals coming out, so it’s just going to have to be raw market demand,” Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group said. “What’s different now is that COVID came along and before that we had African swine fever. As a result, China went through a big change in what they are feeding to hogs and went through more consolidation. I don’t think we’ve actually been able to get a good look at what their needs are.”

Scoville said exports have increased for soybeans in recent weeks and may start increasing for corn as well as a slower harvest pace has hindered Brazil. Corn will also see a boost in the next few months as Brazil uses up its 2022 crop. However, any corn sales the U.S. is seeing to China is being undercut by a cheaper price offered by the likes of Brazil and Argentina.

“There’s a window of opportunity here, from February to June, as Brazil is actually making offers for stuff going into China and is pricing it about 50 cents a bushel cheaper than U.S. corn,” he said.

One aspect that has limited demand worries is a smaller supply in U.S. stocks, Giannola said. Carryout has been dropping in recent USDA reports, which means there is less corn on hand and prices aren’t likely to drop when supply is short.

“If we have any sort of weather scare (in 2023) when we already have less bushels than we thought, we may see a bigger move than you would otherwise from that kind of news,” he said.

There is also the factor of inflation which has been hitting many countries. Chad Hart, an Extension agriculture economist from Iowa State University, said high prices are good for farmers, but may scare off countries looking to cut back on some of their budgets.

“In the short term, we still should be in good shape with another year of (soy)beans in the teens,” he said. “The question is ‘how long can we hold on to this before we move forward?’”