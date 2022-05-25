USDA faces uncertainties in predicting wheat crop

In a May 19 webinar hosted by USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer, experts discussed the meaning of some figures in the May 12 Supply and Demand report, particularly in light of global issues.

Mark Jekanowski, chair of the World Agricultural Outlook Board, said the biggest factors for determining what supply will look like in the fall largely come from the delayed planting season and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ever since the invasion, USDA has made a note on their monthly report detailing the uncertainty of agricultural supply and demand conditions both regionally and globally.

“This year in particular, Ukraine — a major global exporter of wheat and corn — we have to assess what the new crop year will look like,” Jekanowski said. “There’s a ton of uncertainty. It’s the first time many of us had to deal with war-time-type scenarios and what the market implications will be.”

When forecasting the Ukrainian crop, Jekanowski said factoring in weather was more difficult than normal as well. Many weather stations in Ukraine are offline due to power outages or bombing activity, meaning there is less information coming through.

If exports are severely limited in the region, that will add to the overall grains in storage which will impact the 2023 balance sheets.

“It’s a huge question,” Jekanowski said. “Stocks are high because they are inaccessible to the market. We have a good sense of last year’s harvest, and how much was exported prior to the invasion, but trade grinded to a halt. Then the question is how those stocks might leave the country and how much capacity do they have to ship their crop.

“Could some of those stocks be taken by Russia and shipped by them? How much of their stocks are damaged in terms of storage facilities that might have been hit? There are a lot of assumptions, and next year’s harvest will have to go into storage at some point.”

Joe Glauber, senior research fellow with the International Food Policy Research Institute, said that despite the unrest in the Black Sea region, markets are working as expected. There are countries that were highly dependent on Ukraine, but are now forced to look at alternate suppliers. The issue comes with pricing of those commodities for the long term.

“They are able to book things, but since the war began, prices are 20, 30 or even 40% higher,” Glauber said. “I keep saying that we aren’t going to run out of wheat, but it’s going to come at a high price. High prices are the cure for high prices, they say, but the problem is that 60% of the wheat traded in the world was planted last fall. We can’t respond until the upcoming fall.”

More wheat could be coming from the southern hemisphere, Glauber said, but he expects it won’t be until the harvest of 2023 before a significant response is seen.

“If you look at futures markets, there isn’t much price moderation until then, and really until 2024,” he said. “People ask ‘isn’t this just like a drought,’ and it is, but with droughts we think the next year is going to be OK again. Here, it’s very unclear.”

Fertilizer is also a key for the upcoming production assessments, Glauber said. With less nitrogen supply coming from the Black Sea region and Western Europe, there are more acres switching to soybeans in an effort to save money. That will continue to raise corn prices.

“Even though fertilizers aren’t targeted under export sanctions, the fact is there are potential problems there,” he said. “If you look at corn or wheat price to fertilizer ratios, they are still high. It will take a while to play out, but they are definitely concerns.”

