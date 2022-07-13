Varying rotation key for rootworm control

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Iowa — As the summer heat kicks in, so too will the normal pests and diseases. The way to manage these problems is continuously researched and updated.

Farmers gathered at a summer field day hosted by Iowa State University at their Southeast Iowa Research Farm in Crawfordsville to learn about some of the prevailing issues in the region. Erin Hodgson, Extension entomologist, said corn rootworm has been a continued concern, and a simple rotation is the best way to manage the pest.

“Anything you can do to disrupt the landscape is going to be a benefit to you,” Hodgson said. “Not only for the rootworms, but maybe for some other issues we’ve mentioned before as well. Three-plus years of continuous corn is when we really start to see problems.”

Putting soybeans, small grains or forages in between corn crops will make it difficult for the corn rootworm larvae to survive. She said a one-year break in corn is often enough to break the cycle of corn rootworm, but some species of the pest are able to survive longer in a region like southeast Iowa. The western corn rootworm female will lay her eggs in soybeans, while the northern corn rootworm variants have eggs that can persist in the soil for two years.

“Each of the species are developing ways to overcome crop rotation,” Hodgson said. “This is a part of the state where you could have both variants. These variants are going to thrive if you have a strong every-other-year rotation. If you have a longer rotation, like corn-corn-soy or three or four years of corn, you might not have those variants, but you would run into other situations like Bt resistance or something like that.”

Hodgson said the research farm has been testing treatments on a plot of 15-year continuous corn and tested Bayer’s SmartStax Pro in some of its rows. The hybrid uses RNAi technology to shut down the pest’s metabolism and, in turn, kill it.

“It’s a novel technique, and totally separate mode of action on how it kills compared to Bt,” she said. “The RNAi that is in the SmartStax Pro, if they are susceptible to that, will take six to eight days to run through their body, so about another week before they die.”

Darren Mueller, Extension plant pathologist, was on hand to discuss plant disease and said he has seen tar spot show up earlier than ever in 2022. The heavy rains and delayed spring likely is a culprit in this, but it may show a new trend, he said.

“I think I’ve found it in every one of these cornfields so far,” Mueller said. “At this point we just have to use foliar fungicide, so we just have to decide when it’s going to be bad enough to pull the trigger.”

He said the way these diseases grow, it can look small at first, but the fungi can spread exponentially. The right treatment time period can depend on the field and the fungi, but the weather should be a guide.

“It’s not necessarily rainfall, but it’s humidity,” he said. “If you have any hobby that gets you out of the house before 10 a.m., get into the grass or field and your feet get wet, it’s going to be a good day for fungal disease.”

While tar spot has begun showing up, soybean diseases have been slower in 2022, Mueller said, and the top issue in his fields this year has been herbicide injury. Other than normal sudden death syndrome issues and some Pythium, the soybean crop has been able to grow past those concerns, but he isn’t resting just yet.

“This could be a good year for SDS if we continue to get some of this moisture,” he said. “I anticipate we’ll see a little bit more of stem diseases — last year the issue was brown stem rot. White mold is another one to look for. We’ve had enough soil moisture to produce the inoculant for it, but it’s just been warm enough it will probably be a little less than it could be if we had cooler nights.”