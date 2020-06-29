All systems appeared to be go for the 2020 Farm Progress Show, but recent developments have caused the annual event to cancel this summer.
Announced through a press release on Monday afternoon, the Farm Progress Show was canceled by show management. Up to this point, the plan was to incorporate social-distancing requirements at the Boone, Iowa, expo, but Farm Progress Senior Vice President Don Tourte said the situation is rapidly changing in the United States, which led to the decision to not go on with the shows.
“We have been working with officials in Iowa and Nebraska for our shows, and we appreciate the support they expressed for us to hold the events,” Tourte said in a release. “They are critical partners to us, and we are all disappointed to not host the events this year, but feel confident that this is the right decision for our community.”
Husker Harvest Days in Nebraska was also canceled.
According to Farm Progress Events Manager Matt Jungmann, there was already a virtual experience slated to be held alongside this year’s Farm Progress Show, and that is still on tap.
“Market factors are changing fast, and we'll have more information in the coming weeks about how our virtual experience will be expanded,” Jungmann said. “We have 400 acres of corn at two sites that have to be harvested. Ground that must be tilled. We're looking at all of our options to ensure we keep our community connected and engaged.”